En images: Treize mannequins plus size en maillot de bain

26/07/18 à 12:13 - Mise à jour à 12:17

Depuis quelques années, les mannequins plus size ont accédé à de plus en plus de visibilité, et donc de notoriété, notamment grâce aux réseaux sociaux, où elles affichent leur corps, différent de l'image de perfection propagée par les magazines. Elles sont parfois qualifiées de "badass" tant elles ruent dans les brancards et cassent les codes, si bien établis, de l'esthétique du corps féminin. Et par là, encourage Madame Toulemonde dont le corps peut-être considéré comme trop rond pour s'afficher, à s'assumer. Hommage à ces naïades contemporaines qui profitent de l'été pour assumer encore un peu plus leur identité.

L'été est synonyme de soleil, plage, piscine et maillot de bain. Le moment idéal donc pour dévoiler son corps, en assumant ce qu'on pense parfois comme non admis socialement, à savoir ces rondeurs.

Voici des femmes, devenues célèbres parce qu'elles ont justement choisi d'assumer leur corps généreux et parfois considéré comme imparfait parce qu'hors des canons esthétiques classiques et très contemporains, abrité sous le terme de minceur. Des femmes qui ont même fait de cette différence leur métier, en devenant mannequins.

Don't forget to check yourself out today, you're worthy of the admiration

Jennie Runk

Les voici en tenue estivale, et parce que s'aimer soi-même est un travail qui ne doit pas connaître de répit, leur photo est très souvent accompagné d'un leitmotiv dans ce sens.

Ashley Graham

Another day, another bikini 👙

Jennie Runk

Iskra Lawrence

La'Tecia Thomas

Desiree Jenkins

They say “fat” I just say #IssaSnack 🤷🏼‍♀️

Tess Holliday

Tara Lynn

Marina Bulatkina

Happy 4th of July from all of us!

Clémentine Desseaux

Robin Lawley

✌️🍃

Tabria Majors

Fat & Boujee 👙 @andi_bagus 📷 @jessyjphoto

Olivia Campbell

💦🌞💦 • • • Swimsuit from @simplybeuk

Shay Neary

