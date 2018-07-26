En images: Treize mannequins plus size en maillot de bain

L'été est synonyme de soleil, plage, piscine et maillot de bain. Le moment idéal donc pour dévoiler son corps, en assumant ce qu'on pense parfois comme non admis socialement, à savoir ces rondeurs.
Voici des femmes, devenues célèbres parce qu'elles ont justement choisi d'assumer leur corps généreux et parfois considéré comme imparfait parce qu'hors des canons esthétiques classiques et très contemporains, abrité sous le terme de minceur. Des femmes qui ont même fait de cette différence leur métier, en devenant mannequins.
Don't forget to check yourself out today, you're worthy of the admirationJennie Runk
Les voici en tenue estivale, et parce que s'aimer soi-même est un travail qui ne doit pas connaître de répit, leur photo est très souvent accompagné d'un leitmotiv dans ce sens.
Ashley Graham
Jennie Runk
Iskra Lawrence
Back in the 305 2nyt for swim week with @aerie Who’s around and what’s going on???💃💃💃 Ps love your booty regardless of its size, lumps and bumps, tiger stripes, scars, soft, firm, flat, round, dimply or smooth. It’s yours and it’s the only cushion you really need😂 #allbootysmatter #naturalskininallitsglory #Godcreatedallbuttsequally #celebrateyourbody #Imperfectlyperfect #squats #thankyouforalwaysstickingwithmebooty #iknowmyangles #yesigotmarksfromsittingdown #andnoIwontphotoshop #aeriereal #unretouched because we’re already good enough
La'Tecia Thomas
Desiree Jenkins
Tess Holliday
Tara Lynn
Marina Bulatkina
Clémentine Desseaux
I love the beach. I love wearing a suit or a bikini and feeling the ocean breeze on my skin. Regardless of the size of my rolls, my boobs or my butt... it shouldn’t be any expectations for your body and you SHOULD feel comfortable being just who you are, wherever you are in your journey! At the eve of my 30th, this is one thing I learned. Acceptance is the key to happiness. I’d love to see you bikini pics this summer and all year! Tag me! Accept yourself. Don’t do it for the gram do it for you! ❤️👙❤️ #swimsuits #swim #beach #beachgirls #bellyrolls #sexy #bopo #selflove #iamallwoman #noretouch #nophotoshop #realme
Robin Lawley
Tabria Majors
Olivia Campbell
Shay Neary