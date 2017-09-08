Seize ans et végane, elle devient une star d'Instagram grâce à ses superbes desserts

Creamy nice cream bowls in bed?😍 That literally describes summer for me😜 Just watching some Netflix while eating from this vanilla banana nice cream bowl topped with passion fruit, frozen raspberries and coconut flakes! (Do you have any movie/tv show recommendations? I would love to know!) The recipe is very simple just add to a food processor 2 frozen bananas, 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and 2 tsp coconut sugar and process until creamy!💙💙 Also, there's something I need to tell you... School is finally over! I'm free!! (Until next year🙃) actually I really like my school but it's nice to have a break😌 Hope you are having a wonderful day!💗
Here's the recipe for these Gluten-free Vegan Cookies&Cream Banana cheesecake cups😍🍃🍌💕✨: * Ingredients: - Crust: - 1/2 cup almonds - 8-10 pitted prunes (or dates) - 3 tsp cacao powder - 1-2 tbsp agave - Cake: - 1 cup raw cashews (soaked overnight) - 2 frozen bananas - 1/4 almond milk (more if needed) - 1/2 tsp vanilla extract or powder - Homemade vegan Oreos (recipe from @feastingonfruit) or vegan chocolate chips or cacao nibs to make it raw. - (Optional) sweetener, (I recommend it only if bananas are not ripe) * Instructions: 1. Grind up the almonds and cacao powder (I used a food processor) and then add the prunes. The mixture should be like cookie dough. 2. Place the dough in a lined muffin tray and leave it in the freezer. 3. Blend or process all the cake ingredients except for the Oreos, add more almond milk if needed, the consistency should be like nicecream. Transfer the mixture to a bowl. 4. Chop the Oreos in little pieces and fold them in the mixture. 5. Take the muffin tray and put the mixture on topic the crust, let it freeze for 4-6 hours or overnight. 6. Optional: melt some chocolates on top, put some bananas, crushed nuts, coconut flakes or crushed Oreos.
