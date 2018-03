Hubert de Givenchy, légende de la mode française et maître de l'élégance, vient de s'éteindre

I am deeply saddened by the loss of a great man and artist I have had the honor to meet and get to know since my appointment at Givenchy. Not only was he one of the most influential fashion figures of our time, whose legacy still influences modern day dressing, but he also was one of the chicest most charming men I have ever met. The definition of a true gentleman, that will stay with me forever. My deepest thoughts are with his loved ones in this difficult time.

A post shared by Clare Waight Keller (@clarewaightkeller) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:17am PDT