Les plus beaux looks "athleisure" repérés sur Instagram

12/06/17 à 15:32 - Mise à jour à 15:59

L' "athleisure", contraction des mots anglais "athlete" et "leisure" (pour "athlète" et "loisir"), est la nouvelle tendance inspirée du vestiaire sportif. Petit florilège de looks tout à la fois sportifs et classes, repérés sur Instagram.

L' "athleisure", contraction des mots anglais "athlete" et "leisure" (pour "athlète" et "loisir") est la nouvelle tendance inspirée du vestiaire sportif. Elle a déferlé dans les rues de New York il y un petit moment déjà et se répand comme une traînée de poudre de par le monde. Baskets, brassières, leggings, casquettes,...sortent de la salle de sport pour un look relax à la ville.

Lululemon, Under Armour ou encore Nike et Adidas sont les marques de sport ou de yoga plébiscitées pour leur coupes et leur confort mais d'autres labels plus classiques se lancent également dans ce segment tels que Gap, J.Crew, ou encore Forever 21. Petit florilège de looks tout à la fois sportifs et classes, repérés sur Instagram.

