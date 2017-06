Look détendu pour Michelle Obama en vacances en Toscane

One and only @michelleobama enjoying her holiday in Italy with @barackobama wearing #teija top #Paitano25 in Pink stripe #iconicwomen #inspiration #exfirstlady @matchesfashion @voguenews #voguenews @the_obamas_

A post shared by TEIJA (@teijaeilola) on May 22, 2017 at 12:00am PDT