La guerre des tétons est déclarée

So ig deleted my last post re equality... what a load of garbage. So here we go again... It's time for #EQUALITY. Time to EVOLVE. Being topless does NOT equal sex. A little bit of history it was illegal for men to go topless back in the 1900's and thousands of men started protesting because they didn't want to wear their one piece suit and it wasn't until 1936 that 4 men from Coney Island fought the law and it was passed. Men were getting arrested and getting $1 fines for going topless and now men have the that right that women are fighting for now. It's not about going topless this is about being treated as equals this is about equality above all. #FREETHENIPPLE ????????????????????? . . . . . . . . . . . . #equality #womensissues #nudism #naturism #bloggerau #feminism #femaleproblems #bereal #blogger #bloggerlife #freespirit #acupofmotherhood #naturist

