YOU ARE #INCRENNIBLE @dominiquecrenn ‘s #wakeupcall “Dear Food Industry: This is your WAKE UP CALL. I’m calling everyone in this industry that we love so much - Chefs, farmers, winemakers, journalists, restaurant owners, influencers, food lovers, servers, dishwashers, sommeliers, bakers, bloggers, EVERYONE- to share this post and write ONE THING in the caption that they are going to start doing to fight the climate emergency. This isn’t just for fine dining: If you work in fast food, if you own a caffe in a small town, if you bartend, catch fish, grow crops, bus tables… I want you to join this fight with me” . #zerowaste #wastefree #upcycling #rocarecicla #rocabrothers #rocabros #sdgs @undp #wakeup #wakeupcall