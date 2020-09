View this post on Instagram

YUMMY 0 WASTE CANTINE AT @yumanvillage Open from Tuesday to Friday from 11 am to 5 pm & Saturday till 6 pm Come over for your lunch or coffee break #yummycantine #poppotchantier #poppotcatering #healthyfood #healthyeating #homemade #circulareconomy #zerodechet #zerowaste #local #seasonal #veganfriendly #glutenfreefriendly @noon.delivery