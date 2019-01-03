Un nouveau tatouage sur le visage pour Justin Bieber

03/01/19 à 09:47 - Mise à jour à 09:50

Source: Afp

Depuis novembre dernier, les fans de Justin Bieber avaient cru apercevoir un nouveau tatouage au-dessus de son sourcil, mais le chanteur laissait planer le doute en le cachant.

Cela faisait quelques semaines que les paparazzis couraient après. Et c'est finalement le célèbre tatoueur Jonboy qui a vendu la mèche en souhaitant ses bons voeux sur Instagram ce 1er janvier.

On y voit en effet Justin Bieber arborant distinctement le mot "grace" au-dessus de son oeil droit. Ce mot évoquerait la foi qui anime le chanteur canadien, mais serait également un hommage à son épouse, Hailey Baldwin.

La passion de Justin Bieber pour les tatouages ne date pas d'hier. Il a récemment affiché un torse totalement recouvert, sur Instagram, en précisant que s'y trouvait "plus d'une centaine d'heures de travail artistique" et qu'il ne voudrait "en enlever aucun". Après le corps, il s'attaque donc délicatement à son visage.

En savoir plus sur:

Nos partenaires