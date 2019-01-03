Un nouveau tatouage sur le visage pour Justin Bieber

Cela faisait quelques semaines que les paparazzis couraient après. Et c'est finalement le célèbre tatoueur Jonboy qui a vendu la mèche en souhaitant ses bons voeux sur Instagram ce 1er janvier.
“2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I’m reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them. Thank you. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we are here for 2019!” -jonboy
On y voit en effet Justin Bieber arborant distinctement le mot "grace" au-dessus de son oeil droit. Ce mot évoquerait la foi qui anime le chanteur canadien, mais serait également un hommage à son épouse, Hailey Baldwin.
La passion de Justin Bieber pour les tatouages ne date pas d'hier. Il a récemment affiché un torse totalement recouvert, sur Instagram, en précisant que s'y trouvait "plus d'une centaine d'heures de travail artistique" et qu'il ne voudrait "en enlever aucun". Après le corps, il s'attaque donc délicatement à son visage.