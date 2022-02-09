Cappadoce, Islande et Patagonie : voici les meilleures photos de paysages de cette année

De la Cappadoce en Turquie à la Patagonie au Chili et de la Vallée de la Mort en Californie à l'Islande, les photos du concours International Landscape Photographer of the Year montrent le monde dans toute sa splendeur.

Marcin Zajac Fire

Le concours international du photographe paysagiste de l'année existe depuis huit ans et attire chaque année de nouveaux participants. Le jury a eu la tâche difficile de juger des photos qui sont, selon lui, de véritables oeuvres d'art. Les 101 photos gagnantes seront publiées dans un livre qui pourra être consulté sur le site web et 137 autres photos pourront être visionnées en ligne.

Le photographe turc Aytek Cetin est le grand gagnant pour un an puisqu'il a été désigné comme le meilleur photographe de paysage de cette édition. Il a notamment pris de magnifiques photos de la Cappadoce, une région de Turquie connue pour ses remarquables formations rocheuses. Le photographe néerlandais Max Rive est arrivé en deuxième position. Tanmay Sapkal a remporté le prix de la plus belle photographie de paysage de l'année. Il a pris sa photo sur le Mont Tamalpais en Californie, surplombant une vallée brumeuse. Et à coté de ces catégories principales, il y a eu des prix spéciaux comm les Monochrome Award, Amazing Aerial Award, Snow & Ice Award, Night Sky Award en de Hand of Man Award.

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Aytek Cetin - Guardians Of Nature

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Aytek Cetin -Breaking The Time

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Aytek Cetin - From Twilight To Light

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Aytek Cetin - Story Of Ages

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Deuxième meilleur photographe de paysage de l'année : Max Rive - InhabitantsAlps

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Max Rive - TheDarkLord.

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Max Rive - Leading The Way

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Max Rive - Clouds CLaw

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Troisième meilleur photographe de paysage de l'année: Andrea Zappia - ici : Epic Sunrise

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Andrea Zappia - Above The Clouds.

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Andrea Zappia

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Andrea Zappia - Road To Heaven

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Première place pour la plus belle photo de paysage: Tanmay Sapkal - Comet NeoWise Setting - faite au Mount Tamalpais en Californie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Deuxième place pour la plus belle photo de paysage: Cédric Tamani - The Drumlins in Winter - faite à Menzingen en Suisse.

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Troisième place pour la plus belle photo de paysage : Ben Goode - Reflector faite au Lake Bonney en Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Le monochrome award : Heiner Machalett - Winter Forest - fait à Hesse en Allemagne

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Hand of Man Award : Chris Kirby - By Design Adelaide faite à Adelaide Railway Station en Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Night Sky Award: Hans Gunnar Aslaksen - The Puzzle, faite à Ula en Norvège

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Amazing Aerial Award: Chris Byrne - Depths of Hell faite en Islande

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Snow & Ice Award: Mimmo Salierno - The Winter of the Lake faite au Lago Laceno en Italie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Yoon Suk Choi - Pine Field Imhanri

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Scott Portelli - Spearhead - Gulf of Carpentaria, North Queensland en Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Marcin Zajac - Fire - Yosemite National Park en Californie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Daniel Laan - Compelled by the Core - Pays-Bas

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Daniel Laan - Parallel Worlds - Stetinden en Norvège

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Daniel Laan - Tooms - Pays-Bas

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Daniel Laan - Witching Hour - Stetinden en Norvège

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Matt Jackisch - Kingdom of Winter - Mount Slesse, British Columbia, Canada

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Matt Jackisch - When the Universe Speaks - Mount Seymour , Canada

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Matt Jackisch - The Outcasts - Mount Seymour, Canada

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tom Putt - Derby Sandbar - Derby en Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tom Putt - Embrace - Perth Mine Site, Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tom Putt - Baikal Pines - lac Baikal Russie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tom Putt - Floating Delta - Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Benjamin Maze - Treasure Trove - Bermagui, New South Wales, Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Gergo Rugli - Dogoda - Sydney, Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Nick Green - War of the Worlds - Dartmoor National Park dans le Devon, UK

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Takashi Nakazawa - Silky Hat - Lac Yamanaka au Japon

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Gunar Streu - Midwinter Morning - Le nord de la Laponie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Franka Gabler - When Seasons Collide - Yosemite Valley, Californie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Franka Gabler - Autumn Blues Eastern Sierra - Eastern Sierra Nevada Californie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Marc Marco Ripoll - Formentor Lights -

Le phare Formentor à mallorque, espagne

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Jana Luo - The Cap on the Snowy Mountain - Tongariro National Park en Nouvelle-Zélande

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Michael Allberry - Enchanted Forest - The Roaches dans le Peak District, UK

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Simon Turnbull - The Intruder - Wistman's Wood, Dartmoor, UK

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Fabrice Petruzzi - Social Distancing - Zug kanton Suisse

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kevin Krautgartner - Braided Rivers - Islande

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Greg Stokesbury - Peaceful Existence - Arizona

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Greg Stokesbury - Eye to the Sky - Sierras California, US

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kassem Kalo - The Three Guardian, Arves en France

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kassem Kalo - Party in the Valley, dans la Vallée de la Clarée in en France

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Peter Nilsson - Wintertree - Knutstorp

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Adam Gibbs - Grand Finale - Abraham Lake à Alberta, Canada

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Colin Leonhardt - Desert Bird. - Lake of Disappointment Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Evgeny Ivanov - Frozen Dunes - Mountains Dolgie dans la région Orenburg, Russie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Judith Kuhn - Tree of Life - Sandvatn in Islande

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

JFritz_Rumpf - Yin and Yang - Death Valley Californie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Antonio Valente - Framed Nature - Pollino National Park à Basilicata, Italie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Carolyn Cheng - Cyclone - Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Richard Larsson - Walking a Fine Line - White Sands National Park, US

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

David Aguilar - Renascence - Cirque du Fer-à-Cheval , Alpes françaises

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Pierandrea Folle - Earth's - Pollino National Park, Serre delle Ciavole, Italie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Peter Coskun - Spike and Barrel II - Superstition Mountains Arizona

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Peter Coskun - The Maze - Deathe Valley

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Vincenzo Mazza - Painted in Fresh Snow - Vestrahorn, Islande

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Pierre Destribats - Mountain of Ice - Islande

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

David Aguilar - Silvia - Alconocales Natural Park près de Cadiz en Espagne

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Noel Casaje - Dreaming Of Autumn - Mount Fitz Roy dans Los Glaciares National Park en Patagonie, Argentinie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Noel Casaje - Shadow Of Mordor - Torres del Paine National Park au Chili

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mauricio Narea Pizarro - Cold Way - San Pedro de Atacama, Chili

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mauricio Narea Pizarro - Pink Dream - Laguna Amarga dans le Torres del Paine National Park, Chili

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Joseü D. - Riquelme Ghost Cave - Islande

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Prithvi Bhattacharya - Artist's Palette - Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Jade Lv Alone - le désert de Kumtag en Chine

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Roksolyana Hilevych - Dancing Queen.

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kai Hornung - Long To Be

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kai Hornung - Winter Gestalt

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kai Hornung - Intertwined

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kai Hornung - The Flow.

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

JFritz Rumpf - Enlightened

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Nickolas Warner - Galactic Eruption.

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Daniel Tremblay - Born from Ashes

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Gheorghe Popa - Ice Cells.

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Chandra Bong - Autumn Falls

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Chandra Bong - Tree Frame

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Filip Hrebenda - Born of Fire

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Wayne Sorensen - Sea Snake

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Chen Ma - Moon Night

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Chen Ma - Gobi sunset

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Andrew Baruffi - Access.

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Itai Monnickendam - Baby Tree Bump

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Itai Monnickendam - Fire in the Hole - le volcan Fagradalsfjall en Islande

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Alberto Alvaro - Alone - Cotos, Madrid, Espagne

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Nicola Manfredi - Stars are Blinding - Passo delle Erbe à Trentino Alto Adige, Italie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Enrico Fossati - A Journey in the Myth - Wasserfall-Arena à Bätoni, Suisse

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Waldemar von Niessen - Foggy Mood in the Forest - Teutoburger Wald en Allemagne

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Eric Bennett - Fusion - Colorado Plateau Utah, US

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Jinyi He - Golden Desert - Badain Jaran Desert en Chine

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

JoseD - Riquelme Valhalla - Cardini di Misurina en Italie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Hong Jen Chiang - Secret Waterfall - Taiwan

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Gavin Hardcastle - Collapse - Cape Dissappointment, Washington, US

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Samuel Markham - Extinguished - Parma Creek Nature Reserve dans Yerriyong, Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Abhijit Patil - Badwater Salt Flats of Death Valley - Death Valley National Park Californie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Robert Bilos - Fitz Roy El Chalten, Argentine

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Carolyn Cheng - Helping Hand - Northern Territory, Australie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Caterina_Mrenes - Lehr Snow Storm- Schwäbische Alb en Allemagne

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Simon Xu - Primeval Arch and Columns - Mono Lake en Californie

The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year © The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Sergey Semenov - Cypress Rhythm -

Sukko en Russie