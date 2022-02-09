Cappadoce, Islande et Patagonie : voici les meilleures photos de paysages de cette année

Le concours international du photographe paysagiste de l'année existe depuis huit ans et attire chaque année de nouveaux participants. Le jury a eu la tâche difficile de juger des photos qui sont, selon lui, de véritables oeuvres d'art. Les 101 photos gagnantes seront publiées dans un livre qui pourra être consulté sur le site web et 137 autres photos pourront être visionnées en ligne.
Le photographe turc Aytek Cetin est le grand gagnant pour un an puisqu'il a été désigné comme le meilleur photographe de paysage de cette édition. Il a notamment pris de magnifiques photos de la Cappadoce, une région de Turquie connue pour ses remarquables formations rocheuses. Le photographe néerlandais Max Rive est arrivé en deuxième position. Tanmay Sapkal a remporté le prix de la plus belle photographie de paysage de l'année. Il a pris sa photo sur le Mont Tamalpais en Californie, surplombant une vallée brumeuse. Et à coté de ces catégories principales, il y a eu des prix spéciaux comm les Monochrome Award, Amazing Aerial Award, Snow & Ice Award, Night Sky Award en de Hand of Man Award.
Aytek Cetin - Guardians Of Nature
Aytek Cetin -Breaking The Time
Aytek Cetin - From Twilight To Light
Aytek Cetin - Story Of Ages
Deuxième meilleur photographe de paysage de l'année : Max Rive - InhabitantsAlps
Max Rive - TheDarkLord.
Max Rive - Leading The Way
Max Rive - Clouds CLaw
Troisième meilleur photographe de paysage de l'année: Andrea Zappia - ici : Epic Sunrise
Andrea Zappia - Above The Clouds.
Andrea Zappia
Andrea Zappia - Road To Heaven
Première place pour la plus belle photo de paysage: Tanmay Sapkal - Comet NeoWise Setting - faite au Mount Tamalpais en Californie
Deuxième place pour la plus belle photo de paysage: Cédric Tamani - The Drumlins in Winter - faite à Menzingen en Suisse.
Troisième place pour la plus belle photo de paysage : Ben Goode - Reflector faite au Lake Bonney en Australie
Le monochrome award : Heiner Machalett - Winter Forest - fait à Hesse en Allemagne
The Hand of Man Award : Chris Kirby - By Design Adelaide faite à Adelaide Railway Station en Australie
The Night Sky Award: Hans Gunnar Aslaksen - The Puzzle, faite à Ula en Norvège
The Amazing Aerial Award: Chris Byrne - Depths of Hell faite en Islande
The Snow & Ice Award: Mimmo Salierno - The Winter of the Lake faite au Lago Laceno en Italie
Yoon Suk Choi - Pine Field Imhanri
Scott Portelli - Spearhead - Gulf of Carpentaria, North Queensland en Australie
Marcin Zajac - Fire - Yosemite National Park en Californie
Daniel Laan - Compelled by the Core - Pays-Bas
Daniel Laan - Parallel Worlds - Stetinden en Norvège
Daniel Laan - Tooms - Pays-Bas
Daniel Laan - Witching Hour - Stetinden en Norvège
Matt Jackisch - Kingdom of Winter - Mount Slesse, British Columbia, Canada
Matt Jackisch - When the Universe Speaks - Mount Seymour , Canada
Matt Jackisch - The Outcasts - Mount Seymour, Canada
Tom Putt - Derby Sandbar - Derby en Australie
Tom Putt - Embrace - Perth Mine Site, Australie
Tom Putt - Baikal Pines - lac Baikal Russie
Tom Putt - Floating Delta - Australie
Benjamin Maze - Treasure Trove - Bermagui, New South Wales, Australie
Gergo Rugli - Dogoda - Sydney, Australie
Nick Green - War of the Worlds - Dartmoor National Park dans le Devon, UK
Takashi Nakazawa - Silky Hat - Lac Yamanaka au Japon
Gunar Streu - Midwinter Morning - Le nord de la Laponie
Franka Gabler - When Seasons Collide - Yosemite Valley, Californie
Franka Gabler - Autumn Blues Eastern Sierra - Eastern Sierra Nevada Californie
Marc Marco Ripoll - Formentor Lights -
Le phare Formentor à mallorque, espagne
Jana Luo - The Cap on the Snowy Mountain - Tongariro National Park en Nouvelle-Zélande
Michael Allberry - Enchanted Forest - The Roaches dans le Peak District, UK
Simon Turnbull - The Intruder - Wistman's Wood, Dartmoor, UK
Fabrice Petruzzi - Social Distancing - Zug kanton Suisse
Kevin Krautgartner - Braided Rivers - Islande
Greg Stokesbury - Peaceful Existence - Arizona
Greg Stokesbury - Eye to the Sky - Sierras California, US
Kassem Kalo - The Three Guardian, Arves en France
Kassem Kalo - Party in the Valley, dans la Vallée de la Clarée in en France
Peter Nilsson - Wintertree - Knutstorp
Adam Gibbs - Grand Finale - Abraham Lake à Alberta, Canada
Colin Leonhardt - Desert Bird. - Lake of Disappointment Australie
Evgeny Ivanov - Frozen Dunes - Mountains Dolgie dans la région Orenburg, Russie
Judith Kuhn - Tree of Life - Sandvatn in Islande
JFritz_Rumpf - Yin and Yang - Death Valley Californie
Antonio Valente - Framed Nature - Pollino National Park à Basilicata, Italie
Carolyn Cheng - Cyclone - Australie
Richard Larsson - Walking a Fine Line - White Sands National Park, US
David Aguilar - Renascence - Cirque du Fer-à-Cheval , Alpes françaises
Pierandrea Folle - Earth's - Pollino National Park, Serre delle Ciavole, Italie
Peter Coskun - Spike and Barrel II - Superstition Mountains Arizona
Peter Coskun - The Maze - Deathe Valley
Vincenzo Mazza - Painted in Fresh Snow - Vestrahorn, Islande
Pierre Destribats - Mountain of Ice - Islande
David Aguilar - Silvia - Alconocales Natural Park près de Cadiz en Espagne
Noel Casaje - Dreaming Of Autumn - Mount Fitz Roy dans Los Glaciares National Park en Patagonie, Argentinie
Noel Casaje - Shadow Of Mordor - Torres del Paine National Park au Chili
Mauricio Narea Pizarro - Cold Way - San Pedro de Atacama, Chili
Mauricio Narea Pizarro - Pink Dream - Laguna Amarga dans le Torres del Paine National Park, Chili
Joseü D. - Riquelme Ghost Cave - Islande
Prithvi Bhattacharya - Artist's Palette - Australie
Jade Lv Alone - le désert de Kumtag en Chine
Roksolyana Hilevych - Dancing Queen.
Kai Hornung - Long To Be
Kai Hornung - Winter Gestalt
Kai Hornung - Intertwined
Kai Hornung - The Flow.
JFritz Rumpf - Enlightened
Nickolas Warner - Galactic Eruption.
Daniel Tremblay - Born from Ashes
Gheorghe Popa - Ice Cells.
Chandra Bong - Autumn Falls
Chandra Bong - Tree Frame
Filip Hrebenda - Born of Fire
Wayne Sorensen - Sea Snake
Chen Ma - Moon Night
Chen Ma - Gobi sunset
Andrew Baruffi - Access.
Itai Monnickendam - Baby Tree Bump
Itai Monnickendam - Fire in the Hole - le volcan Fagradalsfjall en Islande
Alberto Alvaro - Alone - Cotos, Madrid, Espagne
Nicola Manfredi - Stars are Blinding - Passo delle Erbe à Trentino Alto Adige, Italie
Enrico Fossati - A Journey in the Myth - Wasserfall-Arena à Bätoni, Suisse
Waldemar von Niessen - Foggy Mood in the Forest - Teutoburger Wald en Allemagne
Eric Bennett - Fusion - Colorado Plateau Utah, US
Jinyi He - Golden Desert - Badain Jaran Desert en Chine
JoseD - Riquelme Valhalla - Cardini di Misurina en Italie
Hong Jen Chiang - Secret Waterfall - Taiwan
Gavin Hardcastle - Collapse - Cape Dissappointment, Washington, US
Samuel Markham - Extinguished - Parma Creek Nature Reserve dans Yerriyong, Australie
Abhijit Patil - Badwater Salt Flats of Death Valley - Death Valley National Park Californie
Robert Bilos - Fitz Roy El Chalten, Argentine
Carolyn Cheng - Helping Hand - Northern Territory, Australie
Caterina_Mrenes - Lehr Snow Storm- Schwäbische Alb en Allemagne
Simon Xu - Primeval Arch and Columns - Mono Lake en Californie