Les plus belles photos du World Nature Photography Awards 2021
Parmi les millions de photographies en compétition dans les différentes catégories, c'est ce cliché pris par Thomas Vijayan, architecte indien, d'un orang outan dans son habitat naturel à Bornéo, qui a remporté le prix de la Meilleure Photographie du World Nature Photography Awards. Voici les autres lauréats, dans les 13 sections différentes.
Animal dans leur habitat Or\nThomas Vijayan : The World Is Going Upside Down
Animaux dans leur habitat
Animal dans leur habitat Or
Thomas Vijayan : The World Is Going Upside Down
Animal dans leur habitat
Animal dans leur habitat Bronze
Arlette Magiera : Survival of the fittest
Animaux dans leur habitat
Animal dans leur habitat Argent
Vladimir Cech : Fox
Animal Portrait
Animal Portrait Or
Nick Dale : Bengal tiger with catchlight in water hole
Animal Portrait
Animal Portrait Argent
Joseph Shaffery : Miniature portrait
Animal Portrait
Animal Portrait Bronze
Femke van Willigen : The Inside Joke
Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles
Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles Or
Vittorio Ricci : The kiss
Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles
Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles Argent
Graham Moon : Toad in the road
Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles
Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles
Bronze Endy : Lizard Burps
Comportement des oiseaux
Comportement des oiseaux Or
Dale Paul : Flying saucer
Comportement des oiseaux
Comportement des oiseaux Argent
Andy Pollard : Sedge wren splits
Comportement des oiseaux
Comportement des oiseaux Bronze
Lisa Roeder : You are my sunshine
Comportement des invertébrés
Comportement des invertébrés Bronze
Janus Olajuan Boediman
Comportement des invertébrés
Comportement des invertébrés Bronze
Dr Tze Siong Tan : Heart wheel
Comportement des invertébrés
Comportement des invertébrés Bronze
Melissa Roberston ; Sea Slug
Mammifères
Mammifères Or
Patrick Nowotny : Lion fight
Mammifères
Mammifères Bronze argent
Darren Donovan : Muddy rhino
Mammifères
Mammifères Bronze
Nabarun Majumdar : The play fight
Nature Art
Nature Art Or
Dipanjan Pal : Glacial veins
Nature Art
Nature Art Argent
Jasper Goodall : Burnt Place
Nature Art
Nature Art Bronze
Pavlos Evangelidis : The real joker
Photojournalisme et Nature
Photojournalisme et Nature
Gunther De Bruyne : 21st century rhino conservation
People & Nature
People & Nature Or
Christa Funk : Andre Fajardo
People & Nature
People & Nature Argent
Naomi Rose : We're gonna need a bigger boat
People & Nature
People & Nature Bronze
Mark McInnis : A landscape and a lifestyle
Planet Terre Paysage et environnement
Planet Terre Paysage et environnement Bronze
Shawna Hinkel : Morning solitude
Planet Terre Paysage et environnement
Planet Terre Paysage et environnement Or
Alessandro Gruzza ; Spirit of the ice
Plants & fungi
Plants & fungi Or
Doron Talmi : Mist at the swamp
Planet Terre Paysage et environnement
Planet Terre Paysage et environnement Argent
Mustafa Demirors : Before the storm
Plants & fungi
Plants & fungi Bronze
Susanna Patras : The last leaves
Plants & fungi
Plants & fungi Argent
Daniëlle Siobhán : Frailejónes
Urban Wildlife
Urban Wildlife Bronze
Adriana Rivas : Addicted coati
Urban Wildlife
Urban Wildlife Bronze
Jocelyn Chng : Quiet kids