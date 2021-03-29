Les plus belles photos du World Nature Photography Awards 2021

Parmi les millions de photographies en compétition dans les différentes catégories, c'est ce cliché pris par Thomas Vijayan, architecte indien, d'un orang outan dans son habitat naturel à Bornéo, qui a remporté le prix de la Meilleure Photographie du World Nature Photography Awards. Voici les autres lauréats, dans les 13 sections différentes.

Les plus belles photos du World Nature Photography Awards 2021
Animal dans leur habitat Or\nThomas Vijayan : The World Is Going Upside Down

Animaux dans leur habitat © DR

Animal dans leur habitat Or Thomas Vijayan : The World Is Going Upside Down

Animal dans leur habitat © DR

Animal dans leur habitat Bronze Arlette Magiera : Survival of the fittest

Animaux dans leur habitat © DR

Animal dans leur habitat Argent

Vladimir Cech : Fox

Animal Portrait © DR

Animal Portrait Or Nick Dale : Bengal tiger with catchlight in water hole

Animal Portrait © DR

Animal Portrait Argent

Joseph Shaffery : Miniature portrait

Animal Portrait © DR

Animal Portrait Bronze

Femke van Willigen : The Inside Joke

Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles © DR

Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles Or

Vittorio Ricci : The kiss

Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles © DR

Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles Argent

Graham Moon : Toad in the road

Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles © DR

Comportement des amphibiens et des reptiles

Bronze Endy : Lizard Burps

Comportement des oiseaux © DR

Comportement des oiseaux Or

Dale Paul : Flying saucer

Comportement des oiseaux © DR

Comportement des oiseaux Argent

Andy Pollard : Sedge wren splits

Comportement des oiseaux © DR

Comportement des oiseaux Bronze

Lisa Roeder : You are my sunshine

Comportement des invertébrés © DR

Comportement des invertébrés Bronze

Janus Olajuan Boediman

Comportement des invertébrés © DR

Comportement des invertébrés Bronze

Dr Tze Siong Tan : Heart wheel

Comportement des invertébrés © DR

Comportement des invertébrés Bronze

Melissa Roberston ; Sea Slug

Mammifères © DR

Mammifères Or

Patrick Nowotny : Lion fight

Mammifères © DR

Mammifères Bronze argent

Darren Donovan : Muddy rhino

Mammifères © DR

Mammifères Bronze

Nabarun Majumdar : The play fight

Nature Art © DR

Nature Art Or

Dipanjan Pal : Glacial veins

Nature Art © DR

Nature Art Argent

Jasper Goodall : Burnt Place

Nature Art © DR

Nature Art Bronze

Pavlos Evangelidis : The real joker

Photojournalisme et Nature © DR

Photojournalisme et Nature

Gunther De Bruyne : 21st century rhino conservation

People & Nature © DR

People & Nature Or

Christa Funk : Andre Fajardo

People & Nature © DR

People & Nature Argent

Naomi Rose : We're gonna need a bigger boat

People & Nature © DR

People & Nature Bronze

Mark McInnis : A landscape and a lifestyle

Planet Terre Paysage et environnement © DR

Planet Terre Paysage et environnement Bronze

Shawna Hinkel : Morning solitude

Planet Terre Paysage et environnement © DR

Planet Terre Paysage et environnement Or

Alessandro Gruzza ; Spirit of the ice

Plants & fungi © DR

Plants & fungi Or

Doron Talmi : Mist at the swamp

Planet Terre Paysage et environnement © DR

Planet Terre Paysage et environnement Argent

Mustafa Demirors : Before the storm

Plants & fungi © DR

Plants & fungi Bronze

Susanna Patras : The last leaves

Plants & fungi © DR

Plants & fungi Argent

Daniëlle Siobhán : Frailejónes

Urban Wildlife © DR

Urban Wildlife Bronze

Adriana Rivas : Addicted coati

Urban Wildlife © DR

Urban Wildlife Bronze

Jocelyn Chng : Quiet kids