Lady Gaga se lance à son tour dans le cosmétique

#HausEditorials in Barcelona !!! the pink leather outfit is @ana_ljubinkovic shoes @dsquared2 Rounded emerald eye smolder of champagne and flushed skin and lips with Viking braids. #makeup @sarahtannomakeup hair @fredericaspiras #hair #beauty #fashion photo by @Alex.j.dolan Styling by @tomeerebout and @sandraamador.xx