View this post on Instagram

Reposting these because for some reason it’s not there any more 😞. Thanks to you who brought it to my attention ! 🙏🏻♥️ I might have accidentally deleted it...or my girls somehow did 🤷🏻‍♀️. Anyways, here’s the repost. @cndworld colors used : VEILED, HOLOGRAPHIC, SHELLS IN THE SAND. Tutorial coming soon. #ad