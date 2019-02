Blanquette de veau, pot-au-feu, profiteroles: le rétro redevient tendance

View this post on Instagram

To start this week on the right mood take a look at this classic French dessert, Profiteroles ✨ Light choux buns filled with vanilla whipped cream or crème pâtisserie, drizzled with a rich and creamy chocolate sauce ✨ Eclairs and Paris Brest can also be prepared and flavour variations are also possible, just ask! Thanks for ordering with us 🧡 Have a great Monday and a positive week ahead y’all x o x . . . . #monaspantrygoa #foodgram #sweet #treats #profiteroles #eclairs #parisbrest #french #classics #foodiesofinstagram #instagood #cravings #sweettooth #ff #instasweets #foodglooby #huffposttaste #nomnom #mygoa #homebaker #madetoorder #customcakes #goafoodlovers #eeeeeats #bakersofinstagram #cordonbleuchef #freshfromtheoven #mondayblues