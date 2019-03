L'alternative futée, pas chère et biodégradable, aux pailles en plastique

View this post on Instagram

Pasta straws! Have you seen or used one? . @vaporettomelbourne has just introduced them at their bar! . Defo a better option than plastic straws and a great option for people who wouldn't otherwise skip plastic straws. . If your local still has plastic straws remember to #refusethestraw at Friday night drinks tonight! And post a pic with #8weekstowastefree and tag us to enter this week's competition! . Shoutout to Vaporetto for taking this awesome step and swapping plastic straws for pasta ones! . 📸 by @vaporettomelbourne . #pastastraw #vaporetto #vaporettomelbourne #fridaynightdrinks #ediblestraw #bar #skipthestraw #suckonthis #zerowaste #plasticfree