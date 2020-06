View this post on Instagram

THIS IS NOT A PAID POST. We will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate.‬ While we will continue to have a presence here, we will pause all paid advertising on the platform. Full statement at link in bio.