View this post on Instagram

🅷🅸 🆆🅰🆁🆁🅸🅾🆁🆂 ❤️ - Who tried this Pancake Cereal already? 🥞🥣😍 - ---------- Follow 👉@healthiestwarrior For More! Follow 👉@healthiestwarrior For More! ---------- It’s so fun to make and definitely a must try! Ingredients: - 1 ½ cup all-purpose or spelt flour or sub gluten-free flour 1 tbsp vegan protein powder or coconut/ almond flour (optional) 1 ½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking soda 2 tbsp sugar or syrup ½ tsp salt 1 cup soy milk or other dairy-free milk 2 tsp apple cider vinegar or lemon juice 1 tsp vanilla extract Oil for frying. Toppings (of your choice) vegan chocolate chips or chopped nuts vegan butter or nut butter maple syrup or other syrup fresh strawberries or other fruit. - Instructions : - 1. Pour the soy milk in a measuring jar (*see note in step 2). Add the apple cider vinegar and stir to combine. Set aside for about 5 minutes until it curdles to create vegan buttermilk. (You can try this with other dairy-free milk too, but in my experience, it works best with soy milk). 2. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, vegan protein powder (if using), baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt. 3. Stir the vanilla extract into the vegan buttermilk. Then add the flour mixture and stir to combine, adding a little more milk as needed. (*It’s easier to pour the batter into the piping bag or bottle when it’s mixed in a measuring jar). 4. Heat a large non-stick pan or crêpes maker over medium heat and lightly grease with oil. 5. Pour the batter into a piping bag (or squeeze bottle). Then pipe small mini pancakes onto it. Cook for about 30-45 seconds, or until the top starts to create bubbles. Then flip and cook from the other side, until the mini pancakes are golden-brown on both sides. 6. Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy! - By @biancazapatka #cerealpancake #cerealpancakes #pancakecereal #pancakerecipes #lovepancake #pancakeslovers #pancakesfit #pancakesallday #berrypancakes #poweredbypancakes #cleanpancakes #strawberrypancake #strawberrypancakes #berrypancake #strawberrycereal #cereallove #cereallover #cerealislife #cerealfordays #cerealforbreakfast #foodstylingphotography #beautifulcuisines