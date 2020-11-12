Shopping: 15 plaids pour cocooner tout l'hiver

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Marks & Spencer
Plaid en acrylique, polyester et coton, Marks & Spencer, 47,50 euros. Sur marksandspencer.com
Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Maisons du Monde
Plaid en fausse fourrure, Maisons du Monde, 99,99 euros. Sur maisonsdumonde.com
Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Ligne Roset
Plaid en laine de yak, Ligne Roset, 383 euros. Sur ligne-roset.com
Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Casa
Plaid en laine, acrylique et polyester, Casa, 29,95 euros. Sur be.casashops.com
Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Fritz Hansen
Plaid en cachemire et mérinos, Fritz Hansen, 357 euros. sur fritzhansen.com
Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of de Bijenkorf
Plaid en coton, HKliving, 34,95 euros. sur debijenkorf.be
Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy Leen Bakker
Plaid en polyester, Leen Bakker, 26,99 euros. Sur leenbakker.be
Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Inspiré
Plaid en lin, Maison de Vacances @ Inspiré, 199 euros. Sur inspiredeco.be