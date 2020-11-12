Shopping: 15 plaids pour cocooner tout l'hiver

Doux et réconfortant, le plaid s'érige, cet hiver plus que jamais, comme l'accessoire indispensable pour affronter la chute des températures et la morosité ambiante. Cette année, on le choisit dans des tons neutres et naturels pour réchauffer son intérieur. Dans tous les sens du terme.

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Marks & Spencer

Plaid en acrylique, polyester et coton, Marks & Spencer, 47,50 euros. Sur marksandspencer.com

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Maisons du Monde

Plaid en fausse fourrure, Maisons du Monde, 99,99 euros. Sur maisonsdumonde.com

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Hay

Plaid en coton, Hay, 89 euros. Sur hay.dk

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Ligne Roset

Plaid en laine de yak, Ligne Roset, 383 euros. Sur ligne-roset.com

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Alinea

Plaid en coton, Alinea, 30 euros. Sur alinea.com

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Casa

Plaid en laine, acrylique et polyester, Casa, 29,95 euros. Sur be.casashops.com

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Fritz Hansen

Plaid en cachemire et mérinos, Fritz Hansen, 357 euros. sur fritzhansen.com

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy

Plaid en fausse fourrure, H&M Home, 69,99 euros. Sur hm.com

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of de Bijenkorf

Plaid en coton, HKliving, 34,95 euros. sur debijenkorf.be

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy

Plaid en coton et lin, Ikea, 39,99 euros. Sur ikea.com

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy

Plaid en acrylique, La Redoute Intérieurs, 54,99 euros. Sur laredoute.be

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy Leen Bakker

Plaid en polyester, Leen Bakker, 26,99 euros. Sur leenbakker.be

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Inspiré

Plaid en lin, Maison de Vacances @ Inspiré, 199 euros. Sur inspiredeco.be

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy of Muuto

Plaid en laine de lama, Muuto, 395 euros. Sur muuto.com

Shopping PLAIDS © Courtesy

Plaid en maille de coton, Zara Home, 59,99 euros. Sur zarahome.com