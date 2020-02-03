En images: le très chic tapis rouge des BAFTA, à Londres

Dimanche, dans un Londres à peine sorti de l'Union européenne, la fine fleur du monde du cinéma britannique - mais pas exclusivement - s'était donné rendez-vous au Royal Albert Hall pour la cérémonie des BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards). Etaient aussi présents le prince William et son épouse, à peine remis eux-mêmes du Megxit, qui tourmente la couronne depuis quelques semaines. Retour en images sur les plus belles robes - et les autres - aperçues sur le tapis rouge.

Kate Middleton et Renee Zellweger aux Baftas 2020