En images: les lauréats des Green Carpet Fashion Awards, prix de la durabilité dans la mode italienne

Pour rappel, ces prix ont été mis en place par la Chambre nationale de la mode italienne, en collaboration avec Eco-Age, avec le soutien du Ministère du Développement économique italien et la ville de Milan, pour récompenser ce que la chaîne de production italienne fait de plus vertueux.

En voici les lauréats :

1. The Visionary Award: Pier Paolo Piccioli awards Suzy Menkes

2. The Handprint Award: Colin Firth awards Calabria Story

4. Technology and Innovation: Hari Nef awards Frumat leather

5. The Wellness Award: Alison Brie and Nerio Alessandri award Elle Macpherson

6. Supply Chain Innovation: Halima awards Sourcemap

7. Eco Stewardship Award: Cate Blanchett awards The Woolmark farmers

8. The CNMI in recognition for Community and Social Justice: Emily Ratajkowski and Petra Nemcova award Diego della Valle and Renzo Rosso

9. The Franca Sozzani GCC Award for best emerging designer: Jeremy Irvine, Arnie Hammer and Desiree Bollier with Sara Sozzani Maino award Gilberto Calzolari

10. Sustainable Producer Award: Hu Bing and Stefania Rocca award Bonotto

11. The GCFA Leaders Award: Marco Bizzarri awards Sinead Burke

12. The CNMI in recognition of sustainability: Cindy Crawford awards Donatella Versace

13. The Changemaker Award: Angela Missoni awards Cameron Russell