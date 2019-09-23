En images: les plus belles robes aperçues sur le tapis rouge des 71e Emmy Awards
La très mordante Phoebe Waller-Bridge est la grande gagnante de cette 71e édition des Emmy Awards qui se tenait dimanche soir à Los Angeles. L'auteure et actrice de la série anglaise
Fleabag, avait opté pour une robe ivoire, signée Monique Lhuillier, forcément très remarquée. Zendaya arborait quant à elle un modèle vert émeraude très sexy, quand Marisa Tomei et Mandy Moore avaient, chacune à leur manière, choisi d'associer le rouge et le rose. Tour d'horizon de ces créations très glamour.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michelle Williams et Mandy Moore, aux 71e Emmy Awards
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge dans une robe Monique Lhuillier
Emilia Clarke en robe nuit signée Valentino
Michelle Williams en Louis Vuitton
Robin Wright en Saint Laurent
Robin Wright en Saint Laurent
Kristen Bell en Christian Dior
Zendaya en robe émeraude Vera Wang
Gwyneth Paltrow en Valentino vintage
Lena Headey en Bock Collection
Margaret Qualley en Chanel.
Gwendoline Christie dans une robe Gucci
Taraji P. Henson en Vera Wang
Sophie Turner en Louis Vuitton.
Naomi Watts en Dior haute couture
Maisie Williams en JW Anderson
Marisa Tomei en Ralph & Russo.
Rachel Brosnahan en Elie Saab
Sandra Oh en robe Zac Posen
Mandy Moore en Brandon Maxwell.
