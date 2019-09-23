En images: les plus belles robes aperçues sur le tapis rouge des 71e Emmy Awards

La très mordante Phoebe Waller-Bridge est la grande gagnante de cette 71e édition des Emmy Awards qui se tenait dimanche soir à Los Angeles. L'auteure et actrice de la série anglaise Fleabag, avait opté pour une robe ivoire, signée Monique Lhuillier, forcément très remarquée. Zendaya arborait quant à elle un modèle vert émeraude très sexy, quand Marisa Tomei et Mandy Moore avaient, chacune à leur manière, choisi d'associer le rouge et le rose. Tour d'horizon de ces créations très glamour.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michelle Williams et Mandy Moore, aux 71e Emmy Awards © Getty Images

Phoebe Waller Bridge © Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge dans une robe Monique Lhuillier

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emilia Clarke en robe nuit signée Valentino

Emmy Awards 2019 © Getty Images

Michelle Williams en Louis Vuitton

Robin Wright en Saint Laurent © Getty Images

Robin Wright en Saint Laurent

Emmy Awards 2019 © Getty Images

Kristen Bell en Christian Dior

Emmy Awards 2019 © Getty Images

Zendaya en robe émeraude Vera Wang

Emmy Awards 2019 © Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow en Valentino vintage

Emmy Awards 2019 © Getty Images

Lena Headey en Bock Collection

Emmy Awards 2019 © Getty Images

Margaret Qualley en Chanel.

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Awards

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie dans une robe Gucci

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Jodie Comer en Tom Ford

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson en Vera Wang

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Sophie Turner en Louis Vuitton.

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Naomi Watts en Dior haute couture

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Maisie Williams en JW Anderson

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Marisa Tomei en Ralph & Russo.

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan en Elie Saab

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Julia Garner

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Julia Dreyfuss

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Sandra Oh en robe Zac Posen

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Mandy Moore en Brandon Maxwell.

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Zoe Kazan en Gucci

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2 © Getty Images

