En images: les plus belles robes aperçues sur le tapis rouge des 71e Emmy Awards

La très mordante Phoebe Waller-Bridge est la grande gagnante de cette 71e édition des Emmy Awards qui se tenait dimanche soir à Los Angeles. L'auteure et actrice de la série anglaise Fleabag, avait opté pour une robe ivoire, signée Monique Lhuillier, forcément très remarquée. Zendaya arborait quant à elle un modèle vert émeraude très sexy, quand Marisa Tomei et Mandy Moore avaient, chacune à leur manière, choisi d'associer le rouge et le rose. Tour d'horizon de ces créations très glamour.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michelle Williams et Mandy Moore, aux 71e Emmy Awards © Getty Images