View this post on Instagram

We are happy ton announce that the Bee Nature range is expanding! The Bee Nature Conditioner detangles, moisturizes and repairs your hair. Creamy and delicately scented, it is enriched with nourishing active ingredients🌱🐝 Excited to try it ? #beenature #naturalskincarelover #honeytreasures ✔️ Available in pharmacies, organic shops & on our e-shop | Picture from @beenatureskincare |