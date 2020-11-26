Shopping | Le cardigan sort du placard

Héros d'un autre temps, le cardigan revient en force cette année. Ça tombe bien, il nous accompagnera tout l'hiver, au coin du feu. Zoom sur nos modèles préférés de la saison.

Shopping | Le cardigan sort du placard
.

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Mr Porter

Cardigan en laine, Acne Studios @ Mr Porter, 280 euros. mrporter.com

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Woolrich

Cardigan en laine, Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich, 425 euros. woolrich.eu

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Arket

Cardigan en cotton, Arket, 79 euros. cosstores.com

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Brice by Jules

Cardigan en polyamide mélangé, Brice by Jules, 49,99 euros. brice.fr

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of C&A

Cardigan en coton, C&A, 19,99 euros. c-and-a.com

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Castart

Cardigan en laine, Castart, 135 euros. castartclothing.com

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Celio

Cardigan en laine mérinos, Celio, 39,99 euros. celio.be

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Dior

Cardigan en cachemire, Dior x Shawn Stussy, 950 euros. Bientôt disponible. dior.com

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Family First

Cardigan en laine mélangée, Family First, 159 euros. familyfirst.it

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Gucci

Cardigan en laine, Gucci, 880 euros. gucci.com

cardigan © Courtesy Centre Ville Store Bruxelles

Cardigan en mohair Needles, 385 euros, sur www.centrevillestore.com

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of H&M

Cardigan en coton et polyester, H&M, 34,99 euros. hm.com

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Howlin'

Cardigan en laine, Howlin', 250 euros. howlinknitwear.com

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of de Bijenkorf

Cardigan en cachemire mélangé, Sandro @ de Bijenkorf, 225 euros. fr.debijenkorf.be

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Uniqlo

Cardigan en laine, Uniqlo, 39,90 euros. uniqlo.com

Shopping Cardigan © Zalando,

Cardigan en acrylique et polyamide, Mennace, 54,95 euros. fr.zalando.be

cardigan © Courtesy Eric Bompard

Gilet en cachemire 2 fils, ajusté, emmanchures marteau, Eric Bompard, 295 euros, www.eric-bompard.com\/fr_be

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Zara

Cardigan en acrylique mélangé, Zara, 49,95 euros. zara.com

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Terre Bleue

Cardigan en laine mélangée, Terre Bleue, 159,90 euros. terrebleue.com

cardigan © Courtesy S.N.S. Herning

Tout droit venu du Danemark, S.N.S. Herning propose des cardigans en laine très sympa.\n\nLe Stark, 100% laine vierge, à col montant, modèle créé en 1971, est devenu la pièce phare la marque danoise S.N.S. Herning, 275 euros. sns-herning.com