Shopping | Le cardigan sort du placard

Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Mr Porter
Cardigan en laine, Acne Studios @ Mr Porter, 280 euros. mrporter.com
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Woolrich
Cardigan en laine, Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich, 425 euros. woolrich.eu
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Arket
Cardigan en cotton, Arket, 79 euros. cosstores.com
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Brice by Jules
Cardigan en polyamide mélangé, Brice by Jules, 49,99 euros. brice.fr
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of C&A
Cardigan en coton, C&A, 19,99 euros. c-and-a.com
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Castart
Cardigan en laine, Castart, 135 euros. castartclothing.com
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Celio
Cardigan en laine mérinos, Celio, 39,99 euros. celio.be
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Dior
Cardigan en cachemire, Dior x Shawn Stussy, 950 euros. Bientôt disponible. dior.com
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Family First
Cardigan en laine mélangée, Family First, 159 euros. familyfirst.it
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Gucci
Cardigan en laine, Gucci, 880 euros. gucci.com
cardigan © Courtesy Centre Ville Store Bruxelles
Cardigan en mohair Needles, 385 euros, sur www.centrevillestore.com
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of H&M
Cardigan en coton et polyester, H&M, 34,99 euros. hm.com
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Howlin'
Cardigan en laine, Howlin', 250 euros. howlinknitwear.com
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of de Bijenkorf
Cardigan en cachemire mélangé, Sandro @ de Bijenkorf, 225 euros. fr.debijenkorf.be
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Uniqlo
Cardigan en laine, Uniqlo, 39,90 euros. uniqlo.com
Shopping Cardigan © Zalando,
Cardigan en acrylique et polyamide, Mennace, 54,95 euros. fr.zalando.be
cardigan © Courtesy Eric Bompard
Gilet en cachemire 2 fils, ajusté, emmanchures marteau, Eric Bompard, 295 euros, www.eric-bompard.com\/fr_be
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Zara
Cardigan en acrylique mélangé, Zara, 49,95 euros. zara.com
Shopping Cardigan © Courtesy of Terre Bleue
Cardigan en laine mélangée, Terre Bleue, 159,90 euros. terrebleue.com