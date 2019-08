View this post on Instagram

Heartbreaking news that another young life with so much promise was taken due to her struggles with #depression ~ • RIP beautiful Saoirse Kennedy Hill 💔 • @apnews reported: “Hill had written frankly and publicly about her struggles with mental health and a suicide attempt while in high school. ‘My depression took root in the beginning of my middle school years and will be with me for the rest of my life,’ she wrote in a February 2016 column in The Deerfield Scroll, the student newspaper at Deerfield Academy, the elite private school in western Massachusetts she attended. Hill wrote that she became depressed two weeks before her high school junior year started and she ‘totally lost it after someone I knew and loved broke serious sexual boundaries with me.’ She wrote that she pretended it hadn’t happened, and when it became too much, ‘I attempted to take my own life.’ She urged the school to be more open about mental illness.” ~ Source Mark Pratt @apmpratt and William J. Kole • • • #saoirsekennedyhill #kennedy #stevenfrainsister #depressionhelp #mentalhealth #depressionkills #ivebeenthinking