En images: Céline Dion, 54 ans, un destin hors du commun et un style bien à elle

La star canadienne d'envergure internationale fête ce mercredi son 54e anniversaire. Une énergie qui ne se dément pas, et un talent qu'il nous sera possible d'entendre dans quelques mois en Belgique. Au délà de la chanson, de la voix, Céline Dion c'est aussi un style, qui vient de loin, certes, mais qui continue de marquer les esprits. Un destin et un style bien à elle, qui a inspiré Valérie Lemercier qui incarnait il y a quelques mois son double imaginaire sur grand écran dans le film Aline. Retour en images sur 40 années de présence devant les objectifs.

Celine Dion © Getty Images

A file picture dated 07 February 1988 shows Canadian singer Celine Dion performing her song 'Ne partez pas sans moi' © BELGAIMAGE

Le 7 février 1988, elle chanté 'Ne partez pas sans moi' pour la phase de sélection du Grand prix eurovision de la chanson en Suisse

Céline Dion © Wikicommons

La chanteuse en 1986, à l'âge de 18 ans.

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Celine Dion © Getty Images

CELINE DION WINS AT AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS. © REUTERS

Canadian singer Celine Dion holds her award January 11 after being named Favorite Female Artist (Pop or Rock) at the 26th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.\n\nSSM\/SV - RTRKXP7

SINGER CELINE DION PERFORMS AT BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS. © REUTERS

Singer Celine Dion performs at the Billboard Music Awards show at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas December 8.\n\nFSP\/SV - RTRT45G

Céline Dion © Reuters

Céline Dion en 2002.

Canadian singer Celine Dion (L) holds her World Music Award for Best-selling Canadian Artist as she .. © .

Celine Dion recevant un World Music Awardd des mains de Jean-Claude Van Damme

Celine Dion © Getty

Canadian singer Celine Dion arrives at Notre Dame Basilica for her wedding on December 17.. © .

En robe de mariée

Singer Celine Dion poses for photographers in the press room at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards March .. © .

Celine Dion au 37e Annual Grammy Awards

Singer Celine Dion and her husband Rene Angelil take part in an Eastern Orthodox wedding ceremony at.. © .

Mariage orthodoxe au Cesar Palace de Vegas, cinq and après le mariage officiel

CELINE DION PERFORMS AT VH1'S DIVAS LAS VEGAS SHOW. © REUTERS

avec Cher en 2002

Céline Dion © AFP

Singer Celine Dion attends the world premiere of Disney's Beauty and the Beast at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2017. \/ AFP PHOTO \/ VALERIE MACON

GRAMMY AWARD WINNER CELINE DION WITH ANDREA BOCELLI. © .

Avec Andrea Bocelli au 41e Grammy Awards

SINGERS CELINE DION AND ANDREA BOCELLI AT OSCAR PARTY. © REUTERS

et à la 71e cérémonie des Oscars

CELINE DION POSES AT BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS. © REUTERS

Blonde platine en 2003

Canadian artist Celine Dion arrives at the World Music Awards in Las Vegas. © REUTERS

En 2004

CELINE DION KISSES HUSBAND RENE ANGELIL BEFORE RECEIVING A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. © REUTERS

Janvier 2004 avec René

SINGER CELINE DION WAVES TO CROWD WHILE HOLDING SON RENE CHARLES. © REUTERS

Baptême de leur premier fils en 2001

CELINE DION RECEIVES ORDER OF CANADA. © .

Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on stage during her "Taking Chances" world tour in Paris © REUTERS

A Bercy en 2008

Singer Celine Dion waves after performing the song "Have You Ever Been In Love" during the "VH1 Diva.. © .

A Vegas en 2003

CELINE DION REACTS AT COLOSSEUM IN LAS VEGAS. © REUTERS

En 2003

Singer Celine Dion and husband Rene Angeli arrive at the Shrine Auditorium February 24 for the 1999.. © .

Février 1999

Quebec pop diva Celine Dion with her husband and manager Rene Angelil, following a press conference .. © .

Canadian artist Celine Dion performs during the seventh annual Billboard Music Awards show, December.. © .

Singer Celine Dion poses before attending the Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016\/2017 fashion show in Paris © REUTERS

2017

Singer Celine Dion with her son, Rene Charles, poses backstage with her Billboard Icon award at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas © REUTERS

Avec son fils, Rene Charles, en 2016

Billboard Icon Award recipient Celine Dion performs "The Show Must Go On" at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas © REUTERS

Céline Dion © BELGAIMAGE

Chez elle à Montreal, en 1999

Celine Dion in Seoul © BELGAIMAGE

en 2008

Céline Dion © Belga

Juin 1997

Céline Dion © BELGAIMAGE

Février 2007

René Angélil, mari et imprésario de Céline Dion est décédé © Belga

celine dion © Reuters

Décès de "Maman Dion", la mère de Céline, à 92 ans © Belga

Avec sa chère Maman

Céline Dion © Isopix

Céline Dion en 2019

Céline Dion © Isopix

Céline Dion en 2019

Celine Dion Leaves The Royal Monceau Hotel © ISOPIX

Celine Dion Out And About, Paris, France - 27 Jun 2017, , © ISOPIX

Juin 2017onceau

Céline Dion © REUTERS

Celine Dion Leaves Royal Monceau Hotel © ISOPIX

juin 2017

Celine Dion © ISOPIX

Celine Dion Leaves 'Royal Monceau' In Paris © ISOPIX

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Céline Dion au défilé Haute Couture automne/hiver 2019/20 d'Alexandre Vauthier à Paris, France, le 2 juillet 2019 © REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Céline Dion au défilé Haute Couture automne/hiver 2019/20 d'Alexandre Vauthier à Paris, France, le 2 juillet 2019

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Celine Dion © Getty Images

Mars 2020