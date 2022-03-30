En images: Céline Dion, 54 ans, un destin hors du commun et un style bien à elle

A file picture dated 07 February 1988 shows Canadian singer Celine Dion performing her song 'Ne partez pas sans moi' © BELGAIMAGE
Le 7 février 1988, elle chanté 'Ne partez pas sans moi' pour la phase de sélection du Grand prix eurovision de la chanson en Suisse
CELINE DION WINS AT AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS. © REUTERS
Canadian singer Celine Dion holds her award January 11 after being named Favorite Female Artist (Pop or Rock) at the 26th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.\n\nSSM\/SV - RTRKXP7
SINGER CELINE DION PERFORMS AT BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS. © REUTERS
Singer Celine Dion performs at the Billboard Music Awards show at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas December 8.\n\nFSP\/SV - RTRT45G
Canadian singer Celine Dion (L) holds her World Music Award for Best-selling Canadian Artist as she .. © .
Celine Dion recevant un World Music Awardd des mains de Jean-Claude Van Damme
Canadian singer Celine Dion arrives at Notre Dame Basilica for her wedding on December 17.. © .
En robe de mariée
Singer Celine Dion poses for photographers in the press room at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards March .. © .
Celine Dion au 37e Annual Grammy Awards
Singer Celine Dion and her husband Rene Angelil take part in an Eastern Orthodox wedding ceremony at.. © .
Mariage orthodoxe au Cesar Palace de Vegas, cinq and après le mariage officiel
Céline Dion © AFP
Singer Celine Dion attends the world premiere of Disney's Beauty and the Beast at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2017. \/ AFP PHOTO \/ VALERIE MACON
CELINE DION KISSES HUSBAND RENE ANGELIL BEFORE RECEIVING A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. © REUTERS
Janvier 2004 avec René
SINGER CELINE DION WAVES TO CROWD WHILE HOLDING SON RENE CHARLES. © REUTERS
Baptême de leur premier fils en 2001
Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on stage during her "Taking Chances" world tour in Paris © REUTERS
A Bercy en 2008
Singer Celine Dion waves after performing the song "Have You Ever Been In Love" during the "VH1 Diva.. © .
A Vegas en 2003
Singer Celine Dion and husband Rene Angeli arrive at the Shrine Auditorium February 24 for the 1999.. © .
Février 1999
Quebec pop diva Celine Dion with her husband and manager Rene Angelil, following a press conference .. © .
Canadian artist Celine Dion performs during the seventh annual Billboard Music Awards show, December.. © .
Singer Celine Dion poses before attending the Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016\/2017 fashion show in Paris © REUTERS
2017
Singer Celine Dion with her son, Rene Charles, poses backstage with her Billboard Icon award at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas © REUTERS
Avec son fils, Rene Charles, en 2016
Billboard Icon Award recipient Celine Dion performs "The Show Must Go On" at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas © REUTERS
Céline Dion au défilé Haute Couture automne/hiver 2019/20 d'Alexandre Vauthier à Paris, France, le 2 juillet 2019 © REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Céline Dion au défilé Haute Couture automne/hiver 2019/20 d'Alexandre Vauthier à Paris, France, le 2 juillet 2019