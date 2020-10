View this post on Instagram

@ava is the powerhouse we all had been waiting for. Filmmaker and activist she has given us the stories we had been desperately waiting for. Ava, we honor you for how you show up for us on a daily basis. We are continuing to honor Black women all month long. We launched our BlackWomenAreDivine campaign in honor of Breonna Taylor and so many women lost at the hands of violence and terror. Let’s give Black women their flowers while they are living. Check out our website and link in bio. Art by: @otoabasiart