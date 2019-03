Jason Priestley en deuil : "Tu as brûlé si brillamment Luke. Bonne nuit, Doux Prince"

View this post on Instagram

Thank you all for all the love and support... Luke was much more than just a friend to me... he was also my teammate, my teacher, my sounding board, my compass, my brother... Luke was truly one of a kind... he adored his family, was passionate about his work, and loved his wide collection of friends... every life he touched, he made better... he was caring, gentle, charming, warm, funny, and smart... he loved to tell stories, and he loved to laugh... he was a true gentleman... and he will be missed by all of us who were blessed to know and love him... Rest In Peace my brother...