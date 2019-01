Kanye West mécène à hauteur de 10 millions d'un projet artistique qui a "bouleversé sa vie"

View this post on Instagram

Here is a very recent photo showing the great progress being made on the new South Space at Roden Crater. Please visit our website for information on the spaces that make up Roden Crater. We provide updates and often include construction photos of progress in our newsletters emailed to our donors, small and large. We would like to give special thanks to the many foundations and individuals contributing towards the goal of completing Roden Crater and opening to the public. Photo by Paul Bustamante #jamesturrell