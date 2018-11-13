Les stars touchées en plein coeur par l'incendie monstre qui ravage la Californie

13/11/18 à 12:15 - Mise à jour à 12:41

Depuis un an, la Californie enchaîne les incendies majeurs, qui ont fait, au total, près de 100 morts, et brûlé des centaines de milliers d'hectares. Avec l'arrivée du "Woosley Fire", Malibu, la ville où vivent de nombreuses stars, a été entièrement évacuée. Et si grâce à cette mesure, bon nombre de célébrités sont saines et sauves, plusieurs d'entre elles ont néanmoins vu leur domicile partir en fumée. Et nombreuses sont celles à faire part de leur désarroi via les réseaux sociaux.

Un lieu de tournage historique en proie aux flammes. il avait encore servi de décors à la série "Westworld". © ISOPIX

"Complètement dévastée par les feux affectant ma ville. Je suis l'une des chanceuses (...) Ma maison n'existe plus mais mes souvenirs partagés avec famille et amis vivent encore", a tweeté la chanteuse Miley Cyrus.

© Instagram

Gérard Butler, a lui aussi, vu sa maison ravagée par les flammes.

Bella Hadid

View this post on Instagram

can’t believe this....it makes me so emotional looking at these photographs taken in the past two days. our beautiful Malibu looks so sad today. malibu is such a connected, loving community with families that have lived there for 30+ years. Many of them growing up together raising children together for so many decades making so many memories... I can’t even imagine how you all are feeling back home having to evacuate...im so sorry that you have to watch this happen right in front of you- Im sure it is the most painful thing in the world. my heart is so broken I am so sorry to every single person that lost their homes, and I hope we can come up with something very soon to help... as you can see- horses and other animals are being brought to beaches because there is no way to get out of Malibu anymore...I added a few places you can evacuate your animals to if anyone that needs help is reading this... I can’t imagine having to leave my horses behind..I feel so helpless right now ... thank you to all of the incredible fire fighters in Malibu and from the valley who are working so hard in danger for the community. You are so incredible And we salute you Bless

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Rob Lowe poste une photo de son fils et de ses neveux venant prêter main forte lors de l'évacuation.

Robin Thicke

View this post on Instagram

Contemplating next move...

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

Orlando Bloom

L'acteur britannique ayant fait de la Californie sa terre d'adoption a aussi partagé ce cliché déchirant du LA Time

Kim Kardashian

Tandis que sa soeur Kourtney manifeste sa gratitude aux hommes qui combattent les flammes

Alyssa Milano

Les décors de Westworld, et pour les plus nostalgiques, Dr Quinn femme médecin , n'ont pas résisté aux flammes du Wosley Fire.

La chanteuse Lana Del Rey publiait il y a quelques jours cette photo superbement funeste de la colline sous une chappe de fumée.

