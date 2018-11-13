Les stars touchées en plein coeur par l'incendie monstre qui ravage la Californie

"Complètement dévastée par les feux affectant ma ville. Je suis l'une des chanceuses (...) Ma maison n'existe plus mais mes souvenirs partagés avec famille et amis vivent encore", a tweeté la chanteuse Miley Cyrus.
Gérard Butler, a lui aussi, vu sa maison ravagée par les flammes.
Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org. Link in bio.
Bella Hadid
can’t believe this....it makes me so emotional looking at these photographs taken in the past two days. our beautiful Malibu looks so sad today. malibu is such a connected, loving community with families that have lived there for 30+ years. Many of them growing up together raising children together for so many decades making so many memories... I can’t even imagine how you all are feeling back home having to evacuate...im so sorry that you have to watch this happen right in front of you- Im sure it is the most painful thing in the world. my heart is so broken I am so sorry to every single person that lost their homes, and I hope we can come up with something very soon to help... as you can see- horses and other animals are being brought to beaches because there is no way to get out of Malibu anymore...I added a few places you can evacuate your animals to if anyone that needs help is reading this... I can’t imagine having to leave my horses behind..I feel so helpless right now ... thank you to all of the incredible fire fighters in Malibu and from the valley who are working so hard in danger for the community. You are so incredible And we salute you Bless
Rob Lowe poste une photo de son fils et de ses neveux venant prêter main forte lors de l'évacuation.
Robin Thicke
Orlando Bloom
L'acteur britannique ayant fait de la Californie sa terre d'adoption a aussi partagé ce cliché déchirant du LA Time
this broke my heart— to think not only of our community but the wildlife our environment— so much respect for our first responders please help support the firefighters who are risking their lives on the front lines of 3 horrific wildfires: #CampFire #HillFire and #WoolseyFire Donate today to @CAFireFound at http://cafirefoundation.org
Kim Kardashian
Tandis que sa soeur Kourtney manifeste sa gratitude aux hommes qui combattent les flammes
Thankful for the @CAFirefighters risking their lives and getting people to safety during these horrendous wildfires. Show your support and donate to @CAFireFound at https://t.co/vYkrusnkIH #CampFire #HillFire #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/alsL2l3FlJ— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 10, 2018
Alyssa Milano
Reposting from @jordyslavalle for dear friends that lost everything in the #woolseyfire. We are trying to #payitforward and collect donations. If interested, please DM @megelizabethchapman to drop off any donated goods, or DM @jordyslavalle for monetary donations. This family has 2 little girls, swipe to see the list of sizes/needs.
Les décors de Westworld, et pour les plus nostalgiques, Dr Quinn femme médecin , n'ont pas résisté aux flammes du Wosley Fire.
Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018
La chanteuse Lana Del Rey publiait il y a quelques jours cette photo superbement funeste de la colline sous une chappe de fumée.