Mannequin et chanteuse handicapé, Viktoria Modesta dynamite les codes de la féminité du Crazy Horse

View this post on Instagram

I am so excited to announce my upcoming residency as the '#BionicShowGirl ' A straight up exploration of future female identity in collaboration with the world's legendary production @crazyhorseparis_official !! 3rd - 16th June tickets link in bio . Director @jorafrantzis Camera\Edit @kylemorganfilms Creative Director @viktoriamodesta @andreedeiss Music @madeaux Creative Assistant @saffka Hair @charlielemindu Mua @makeupbymarlon . wardrobe - @creepyyeha @manuelalbarranoficial @unitednude Nude x @irisvanherpen @thealternativelimbproject @bondhardware @torturegardenlatex @sophiashmigol #bionicpopartist #crazyhorseparis #viktoriamodesta