The exhibition ‘A Different Vision On Fashion Photography’ is coming to an end in Turin. Thank you to its curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot, to Kunsthal’s Director Emily Ansenk and to the whole team at the Reggia di Venaria. - Photo by @giulia.bertuz - #aDifferentVisionOnFashionPhotography #LindberghExhibitions #ReggiaDiVenaria #Kunsthal #TASCHEN #LindberghTurin #Torino #2bmanagement #gagosiangallery