Who wants to ride this snow train at the Sapporo Snow Festival? 🙌🏻 😱 The Sapporo Snow Festival is held during one week every February in Hokkaido's capital, Sapporo. This year, it is from February 4th to 11th. ❄️ The Snow Festival is one of Japan's most popular winter events and was started in 1950, when high school students built a few snow statues in Odori Park, Sapporo. It has since developed into a large, commercialized event, featuring spectacular snow and ice sculptures and attracting more than two million visitors from Japan and across the world. 📸: @popochan_369