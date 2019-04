View this post on Instagram

Why I choose NOT to be VEGAN while traveling . When I’m not on the road, I have a very strict diet. I eat primarily fresh fruits and vegetables and I stay away from any animal product, gluten and processed foods. My choices for being vegan and having this lifestyle is mainly for my health now, but originally It was something else. But, because i travel so often, I didn’t feel the diet choice was very conducive to my wandering lifestyle. . A few weeks ago, I had one of my long time IG followers (vegan) decide to unfollow me leaving me with a departing message of- “I’m unfollowing you because milking a buffalo is distressing to me and I’m uncomfortable every time I see your food posts” . I find many people take on this lifestyle and make it an identity, and thus, everyone else who decides to consume meat is “wrong”. But what these privileged people of the west don’t understand, is being a vegan is a PRIVILEGE. 95% of the world can’t comprehend not consuming animal products. For them, it’s a way of life. Entire villages depend on the production of buffalo milk or whatnot to survive. They don’t have all the fancy meat/ dairy replacements we do back home. And some places don’t even grow adequate fruits and vegetables to be able to sustain this diet. . When I travel, I often stay with local families. And I’m offered all sorts of lovely food. In their culture, it is in their greatest hospitality and pleasure, to serve me their finest foods. Even if they don’t have anything for themselves, they would give it to me. So, how could I then say no? How rude would I be, to just decline a gift from them like that, Without them understanding. I know the source of where the food is coming from- it’s not some mass produced factory. I know that it‘s coming from love, therefore I bless it, and enjoy. Food is also a huge part of experiencing a culture as well, so I try and stay as open minded as possible. Although my system may suffer a little, it’s only for a short while. As a traveler, I have to be open minded and accepting of how others do things. It isn’t that it’s “wrong”, it’s just different. . I’m sorry if any vegan was offended with this post.