Des plongeurs nagent avec une femelle requin blanc au large d'Hawaï (photos + vidéo)

La femelle de quelque six mètres de long (qui porte des marques similaires à "Deep Blue", l'un des plus grands requins blancs recensés) est apparue sans prévenir mardi, pour se joindre à d'autres squales en train de se repaître d'une carcasse de cachalot flottant près de l'île d'Oahu.
"On a vu quelques (requins tigres) et elle est arrivée, et tous les autres requins se sont éparpillés. C'est alors qu'elle a commencé à se frotter contre le bateau", a raconté Ocean Ramsey, l'une des plongeuses, au journal Honolulu Star Adviser. "C'était juste un beau gros et gentil colosse qui voulait utiliser notre bateau pour se gratter", explique Mme Ramsey, plongeuse professionnelle et spécialiste des requins, pour la protection desquels elle milite.
Elle a nagé avec la femelle "une bonne partie de la journée" et pris des clichés saisissants de la rencontre.
Selon la plongeuse, le requin, qui doit être âgé d'au moins 50 ans et peser environ 2,5 tonnes, était "étonnamment large" et peut-être en gestation.
Il est assez rare de rencontrer des grands requins blancs (Carcharodon carcharias) à Hawaï, où les eaux sont trop chaudes à leur goût.