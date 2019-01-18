Des plongeurs nagent avec une femelle requin blanc au large d'Hawaï (photos + vidéo)

View this post on Instagram

Photo by @Juansharks Urgent! Call to action #HelpSaveSharks Help Ban the Sale and Trade of Fins in Florida!!! Sign the petition in the link in @jim_abernethy IG Bio. Currently Florida is the capitol of #sharkfishing for the united states and there are terrible people there that catch and kill them just for sport. Even the ones that are released more often than not do not survive, check out @drneilhammer #DrNeilHammershalg for more information on the scientific studies proving this. Please help save sharks off Florida by signing the link and sharing this message. The #StateOfGeorgia is currently the largest importer and exporter of #sharkfins in the united states. About this Photo: #PUREJOY it felt surreal to dance with dolphins twirling around in the deep open ocean #HappyPlace with this big beautiful white shark #HelpSaveSharks #BestLifeMoments #Grateful #humble #focused #positive #conservation #SaveTheOcean #Happy #amazing #beautiful #incredible #sharks #whitesharkhawaii #greatwhitesharkhawaii #sharksInHawaii #Savesharks #ocean #Oceanramsey #JuanSharks Wetsuit biomimicry design conservation benefit collaboration @xcelwetsuits fins @cressi1946 @oneoceanconservation @oneoceandiving Please sign and support the #nofinfl link in Jim’s bio. ❤️🦈❤️ PS-If you don’t like sharks being touched you should really sign this because finning actually kills sharks, petting does not 😉😘😉😘❤️😊😊😊😊😊😊