Karma World et Fun World, les deux nouveaux mondes de Walibi

View this post on Instagram

Today i visited the construction site for Walibi Belgiums latest additions; karma world, funpilot and Popcorn revenge. I was really impressed with these new additions to the park and the level of theming is really high! Very excited to ride these rides!! @walibibelgium @amusementinsiders @beest112 #karmaworld #themepark #walibi #walibibelgium #amusementinsiders #achtbaan #achterbahn @joravision #thethemeparkcompany #rollercoaster #rollercoasters #cobra #freizeitpark #amusementpark