View this post on Instagram

As India revels in the celebration of its 74th year of Independence, we at Adventures Overland are thrilled to announce the longest and the most epic bus journey in the world, ‘𝗕𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻’. The first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi, India and London, United Kingdom as part of which you will be travelling through 18 countries, covering 20,000 km in 70 days. For details, visit our website www.bustolondon.in. The journey begins in May 2021. #happyindependenceday #india #independenceday #bustolondon #indiatolondon #delhitolondon #busjourney #adventuresoverland #modi #incredibleindia #indiatourism #lonelyplanet #condenast #tourism #government #instagoverment #NGTIndia #natgeotravellerindia #travelwithao #roadtrip