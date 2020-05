View this post on Instagram

#Poppies in full bloom. Since everyone is enjoying the outdoors I thought I’d post of my photos from the #poppyfields from last year. It was pretty magical to see them. Despite being #saferathome I’m glad to see that folks have found a way to reconnect with things that matter, #nature, #friends and #family. It’s a unique opportunity in which we get to reevaluate or #lives and ultimately set in motion the things that are most important to us. Now is the time! #naturephotography #california #beautiful #beautifuldestinations #travel #travelphotography #traveldestination #sterlinggoldphotos #laphotographer #laphotographers #traveltheworld #exploretocreate #createartist #canonusa