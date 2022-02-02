Travel Photographer of the Year: les plus belles photos

Des photographes de 151 pays ont soumis un total de plus de 20 000 photos pour concourir aux prix. Le jury a eu la tâche difficile de sélectionner les meilleures photos. Le photographe italien vivant en Écosse a été choisi comme grand gagnant avec sa série de photos "Meeting of the Seasons" en Alaska. Le lauréat du prix du jeune photographe de l'année, l'Américain Jai Shet, 18 ans, a lui aussi capturé les saisons d'une belle manière.

D'autres catégories Paysages et aventures, Monde vivant, Les gens et leurs histoires, Planète verte et Icônes du voyage ont aussi leur gagnant. Le public a également eu son mot à dire pour désigner le lauréat du prix du public, qui a été attribué cette année au photographe espagnol Dani Salvà pour une photo des préparatifs de la "danse macabre" qui a lieu chaque année le jeudi saint dans la ville catalane de Verges.

Vous pouvez voir toutes les photos gagnantes en ligne sur le site Web du photographe de voyage de l'année ou dans une exposition en plein air à Granary Square, à Londres, en avril et mai 2022.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 "Meeting of the Seasons" en Alaska







Travel Photographer of the Year © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 .







Travel Photographer of the Year © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 .







Travel Photographer of the Year © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 .







Travel Photographer of the Year © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 .







Travel Photographer of the Year © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 .







Travel Photographer of the Year © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 .







Travel Photographer of the Year © Fortunato Gatto, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 .







Travel Photographer of the Year © Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 © Jai Shet, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Young Travel Photographer of the Year: Jai Shet (18 ans) avec une photo du parc Magnolia Ridge à Woodville, Texas.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Tevin Kim, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Young Travel Photographer of the Year (15-18 jaar): Tevin Kim avec une photo de Mormon Row dans le Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)







Travel Photographer of the Year © Nayana Rajesh, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Young Travel Photographer of the Year, runner-up (15-18 jaar): Nayana Rajesh (17 ans) avec une photo du Mooringsport en Louisiane.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Indigo Larmour, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Young Travel Photographer of the Year, 14 ans et plus jeune: Indigo Larmour, photo d'une course de chameaux à Sharjah, aux Émirats arabes unis.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Alessandro Bergamini, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Best Portfolio winner: Alessandro Bergamini avec une photo d'une fille voilée à Jodhpur en Inde







Travel Photographer of the Year © Trevor Cole, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Best Portfolio runner-up: Trevor Cole avec une photo de la Danakil Depression en Ethiopie.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Trevor Cole, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Best Portfolio runner-up: Trevor Cole avec une photo de Gougane Barra en Irlande.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Alain Schroeder, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Portfolio single images: Alain Schroeder avec une photo de Kok Buru (une sorte de rugby avec une chèvre morte) à Uzgen, Kirghizistan.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Vladimir Karamazov Portfolio single images: Vladimir Karamazov avec une photo de Reine à Lofoten, en Norvège.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Marko Dimitrijevic, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Portfolio single images: Marko Dimitrijevic avec une photo d'un grizzly dans le Ni''iinlii Njik (Fishing Branch) Territorial Park in Yukon, Canada







Travel Photographer of the Year © Jie Fischer, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Landscape and Adventure Portfolio winner: Jie Fischer une photo de flamants rose au Lake Magadi au Kenia.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Yevhen Samuchenko, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Landscape and Adventure Portfolio highly commended: Yevhen Samuchenko avec une photo des lacs roses dans la région du Kherson regio en Ukraine.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Pally Learmond, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Landscape and Adventure single image: Pally Learmond avec une photo d'un skieur à Haines, Alaska







Travel Photographer of the Year © Will Burrard-Lucas, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World portfolio: Will Burrard-Lucas avec une série de photos consacré aux léopards dans le Laikipia County au Kenia.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Anil Sud, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World portfolio runner-up: Anil Sud avec une série de photos sur l'Antarctique







Travel Photographer of the Year © Jose Fragozo, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World portfolio highly commended: Jose Fragozo avec une série de photos au Masai Mara National Reserve au Kenia. Sur cette photo: un groupe de lions qui font la sieste.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Jose Fragozo, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World portfolio highly commended: ose Fragozo avec une série de photos prises dans la réserve nationale Masai Mara au Kenya. Sur la photo : un hippopotame dans la boue.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Ngur Shun Victor Wong, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World portfolio commended: Ngar Shun Victor Wong avec une série de photos de libellules dans le Shing Uk Tsuen, Hongkong.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Yaron Schmid, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Living World single images: Yaron Schmid avec cette photo de deux zèbres dans le Lewa Wildlife Conservancy au Kenia







Travel Photographer of the Year © Beniamino Pisati, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 People and their Stories winner: Beniamino Pisati avec une série sur les bergers en Lombardie en Italie.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Mouned Taim, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 People and their Stories portfolio highly commended: Mouneb Taim dans le village syrien d'Aljina







Travel Photographer of the Year © Trevor Cole, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 People and their Stories single image winner: Trevor Cole avec une photo d'un berger dans Terekeka (sud Soudan).







Travel Photographer of the Year © Alain Schroeder, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 One Shot, Icons of Travel winner: Alain Schroeder avec une photo du Mansudae Grand Monument à Pyongyang en Corée du Nord







Travel Photographer of the Year © James Rushforth, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 One Shot, Icons of Travel commended: James Rushforth avec une photo de la comète Neowise au-dessus de Stonehenge.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Johnny Haglund, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 One Shot Green Planet winner: Johnny Haglund avec une photo des déchets dans le port de Belem au Brésil et visibles à marée basse.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Ewan Crosbie, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 One Shot Green Planet commended: Ewan Crosbie avec une photo d'un lièvre à Cairngorms en Ecosse.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Mouned Taim, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 Winners Biography winner: Mouneb Taim avec une photo d'Idlib en Syrie.







Travel Photographer of the Year © Viet Van Tran, Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 iTraveled - Phone/Tablet Single Image Category: Viet Van Tran avec une photo d'un cordonnier nonagénaire de Saigon, Vietnam