Culinaire La truite, trésor du Lesotho (en images)

Chef Daisy Oliphant, 32, shares a laugh as she prepares rainbow trout at the restaurant of the Maliba Lodge in the Tsehlanyane National Park in Lesotho, on October 12, 2022. - Trout farming in Lesotho has grown on the back of another of the mountain country's most famous exports: water. South Africa gets much of its water from its neighbour, which has dammed several of its waterways over the past three decades. The dams have widened riverbeds, creating inlets and basins ideal for trout farming. Katse Fish Farm on the Malibamatso River, upstream from the giant Katse Dam reservoir that supplies Pretoria and Johannesburg. (Photo by Marco LONGARI / AFP)