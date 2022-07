Culinaire Un restaurant étoilé face aux icebergs

A chef from the KOKS restaurant of double-Michelin-starred Faroese chef Poul Andrias Ziska carries supplies into the restaurant housed in the Poul Egedes House in Ilimanaq, Greenland, on June 28, 2022. - Restaurant Koks, usually housed in the Faroe Islands, where they have been awarded two Michelin stars, moved to Ilimanaq Lodge and is open between June 12 and September 8, 2022 and 2023, serving a tasting menu in the small settlement 300km north of the polar circle, home to 53 permanent residents. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Camille BAS-WOHLERT