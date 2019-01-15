Yoga Skin, la tendance beauté du début d'année

Les vertus du yoga ne sont plus à prouver. Elles se sentent à l'intérieur et s'en ressentent à l'extérieur. Ces vertus ont même été déclinées pour le visage, en une discipline baptisée yoga facial, dont on dit qu'il est le seul rempart efficace contre les signes du vieillissement cutané.
Ici point question de gymnastique faciale, mais plutôt de copier le teint que l'on arbore à la sortie d'un cours de yoga. A savoir, un teint rosé, irisé par un léger voile de sueur. Cette mise en beauté est la plus en vogue sur Instagram, réseau social privilégié pour afficher son teint. Ou ses positions chien tête en bas, bébé cobra et autre sauterelle du reste.
Fini le temps du teint matifié: ici, tout l'enjeu est de jouer sur la brillance pour donner du relief à la structure du visage. D'iriser les pommettes. Et de rendre les lèvres aussi naturelles que brillantes. En gros, d'illuminer le teint pour évoquer la lumière intérieure générée par la discipline yogique.
La make up artist Sarah Hill est la première a avoir évoqué ce rendu naturel sous ce nom de yoga skin, et à élaborer une technique pour y parvenir. "J'ai créé [cette technique] pour que la peau soit éclairée de l'intérieur (...) qu'elle soit saine, éclatante, hydratée, radieuse, pure et naturelle". Et pour permettre à sa tendance d'être adoptée par le plus grand nombre, elle a publié une vidéo tuto, toujours sur Instagram, dans laquelle elle décrit les gestes et produits à adopter pour y parvenir.
The Yogaskin Technique I created to make the skin look lit 💡from within. Healthy, glowing, hydrated, radiant, sheer and natural. Skin that looks like skin at its very best. ✴︎Step One - Cleanse and prep your skin as normal. Let your skincare absorb fully before adding the next step. ✴︎Step Two - Apply a small amount of primer (silicone free). ✴︎Step Three - 3-4 Pumps of your favourite foundation liquid. Preferably Sheer/Medium (water based). No full cover. ✴︎Step Four - One drop of your favourite skincare facial oil ✴︎Step Five - One drop of strobe cream or Liquid highlighter. Golden tones work best. ✴︎Step Six - For super shine One small drop of Glow drops (this step is optional ) ✴︎Step Seven - Massage into your skin using your hands; this does many things. It gets the circulation flowing, relaxes you, de-puffs, and makes the base sit better too. Build up in layers on top until you are happy with the coverage created. I would recommend allowing time between layers. ✴︎Step Eight - Add a small amount of liquid concealer only in the areas you wish more coverage like under eyes, spots or around the nose. Please do not overdo this step ✌🏼. You can lightly powder to set concealer. Add cream blush and cream bronzer if you wish. And you can set your face overall with powder too, use a small fluffy brush to do this or puff and keep the powder to a minimum and sheer. No baking please 😘 . If you wish to use setting spray make sure it’s alcohol free to give further hydration. I used.. @chanel.beauty - foundation @kiehlsuki -Facial oil @kevynaucoin -Highlighter liquid @revolutionpro - Glow drops @chanel.beauty - Cream bronzer @glossier - Cream blush Recommend powder - @maccosmeticsuk Blot powder. Recommend set spray @pixibeauty. If this all seems to complex don’t panic! just add a little facial oil into your base keep everything looking sheer as possible. If you have very oily skin and don’t like to look shiny this might not be the look for you. Thanks to @shebysmd @coloursagency @_donnamcgowan @bobrafferty #yogaskin #realskinrevolution #freethefreckle #motd #makeuptutorial #makeupvideos #inbeautmag ❤️🤘#nomakeupmakeup
Главный бьюти тренд 2019 года - Yoga Skin Здоровая слегка влажная кожа будто Вы только что закончили заниматься йогой. Увлажненная, но без жирного блеска ☝ ⠀ Сегодня рассказываем как получить модный эффект в 3 простых шага 💁 ⠀ В 2019 году мы больше не будем скрывать особенности нашей кожи, которые прежде записали в недостатки, если речь не идет о прыщиках, конечно же, и забудьте о плотной тональной основе. ⠀ Поэтому главная роль достается очищению и увлажнению, кстати в Biokko Вы всегда можете провести диагностику своей кожи, запишитесь на консультацию по телефону 📞 (831) 2 601 411 и получите скидку 20% ⠀ И так, 3 шага к модному эффекту Yoga Skin ⠀ 🌿 Очищайте кожу безопасным натуральным энзимным пилингом ESSENTIAL. Кремовая пилинг-маска устраняет мертвые клетки, избыток кожного сала, делает кожу чистой, сияющей, гладкой и мягкой. 🌿 Щедро нанесите массажными движениями Бустер SKIN REGIMEN – гиалуроновая кислота 1.85 Это настоящий деликатес для кожи. Гиалуроновая кислота в составе проникает в глубокие слои кожи. Напитает и увлажнит кожу, придаст здоровое сияние 🌿 После того как гиалуроновый бустер впитался смешайте любимую тональную основу с увлажняющим кремом HYDRAMEMORY. Также содержит гиалуроновую кислоту. Легкая текстура прекрасно соединится с тональным кремом, и Вы получите ту самую текстуру Yoga Skin с влажным финишем. Наносите распределив смесь на ладонях похлопывающими движениями, так Вы обеспечите прилив крови к коже. ⠀ Запишитесь на предварительную консультацию в Biokko по телефону 📞 (831) 2 601 411 и мы поможем подобрать Вам правильный уход индивидуально с учетом особенностей Вашей кожи и получите скидку 20% на любую процедуру по лицу и телу . 📷 @nikki_makeup #biokko #yogaskin #nnstories #nntoday