Yoga Skin, la tendance beauté du début d'année

The Yogaskin Technique I created to make the skin look lit 💡from within. Healthy, glowing, hydrated, radiant, sheer and natural. Skin that looks like skin at its very best. ✴︎Step One - Cleanse and prep your skin as normal. Let your skincare absorb fully before adding the next step. ✴︎Step Two - Apply a small amount of primer (silicone free). ✴︎Step Three - 3-4 Pumps of your favourite foundation liquid. Preferably Sheer/Medium (water based). No full cover. ✴︎Step Four - One drop of your favourite skincare facial oil ✴︎Step Five - One drop of strobe cream or Liquid highlighter. Golden tones work best. ✴︎Step Six - For super shine One small drop of Glow drops (this step is optional ) ✴︎Step Seven - Massage into your skin using your hands; this does many things. It gets the circulation flowing, relaxes you, de-puffs, and makes the base sit better too. Build up in layers on top until you are happy with the coverage created. I would recommend allowing time between layers. ✴︎Step Eight - Add a small amount of liquid concealer only in the areas you wish more coverage like under eyes, spots or around the nose. Please do not overdo this step ✌🏼. You can lightly powder to set concealer. Add cream blush and cream bronzer if you wish. And you can set your face overall with powder too, use a small fluffy brush to do this or puff and keep the powder to a minimum and sheer. No baking please 😘 . If you wish to use setting spray make sure it’s alcohol free to give further hydration. I used.. @chanel.beauty - foundation @kiehlsuki -Facial oil @kevynaucoin -Highlighter liquid @revolutionpro - Glow drops @chanel.beauty - Cream bronzer @glossier - Cream blush Recommend powder - @maccosmeticsuk Blot powder. Recommend set spray @pixibeauty. If this all seems to complex don’t panic! just add a little facial oil into your base keep everything looking sheer as possible. If you have very oily skin and don’t like to look shiny this might not be the look for you. Thanks to @shebysmd @coloursagency @_donnamcgowan @bobrafferty #yogaskin #realskinrevolution #freethefreckle #motd #makeuptutorial #makeupvideos #inbeautmag ❤️🤘#nomakeupmakeup