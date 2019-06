View this post on Instagram

Solidarity with Mexico 🇲🇽 . We ask @carolinaherrera to #GiveCredit and compensate the Mexican artisans from Tenango de Doria. Please share this campaign and help us to end up the cultural appropiation in fashion. Photos - Carolina Herrera Resort 2020 - Traditional tenango piece embroidered by artisan Elvira Clemente Gomez at her home in Santa Monica, Tenango de Doria, Hidalgo, Mexico. . Tenango is a style of embroidery which originated in the Tenango de Doria municipality in the Mexican state of Hidalgo. It is a commercialized version of traditional Otomi embroidery, which was developed in the 1960s in response to an economic crisis. It is estimated at over 1,200 artisans practice the craft in Tenango de Doria and the neighborhing municipality of San Bartolo Tutotepec. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tenango_embroidery . . @viernestradicional @ngoimpacto #carolinaherrera #culturalappropriation #mexico