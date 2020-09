View this post on Instagram

Koo Jeong-a’s OTRO — a site-specific permanent installation — the first of three glow-in-the-dark skateparks created by her that combine the artistic pursuit of creating transgressive spaces with fulfilling the more quotidian architectural obligation of elevating civic experience. I have never once felt the urge to chase after a location to satisfy some sort of singular adventurous objective, like skating here for instance, but I completely understand it. #tb