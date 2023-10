Actu Sur les traces de Vlad l’Empaleur, véritable Dracula qui a été vampirisé par la fiction

An exterior view of Bran castle, now a visiting attraction for Romanian and Foreign tourists as the Bram Stoker's novel said was the living place of fictional character "Dracula" is pictured in Rasnov on August 30, 2023. The real Vlad never set foot in Romania's Bran Castle -- widely taken as the inspiration for the lair of Dracula -- but it hasn't stopped it drawing visitors in their droves. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Blaise GAUQUELIN AND Ionut IORDACHESCU © AFP