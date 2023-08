En Thaïlande, commandez la « boisson du traître » à vos risques et périls

Cafes across Bangkok have suspended their sales of the iced drink – known to be a favourite of the opposition Pheu Thai party’s prime ministerial candidate – while others have rebranded it as a “betray-your-friend” drink, or a drink to “kick your friend into the boat”, a phrase that means to push a friend away. But why? Our reporter Rebecca Root explains #thailand #thailandnews #news #politics #PitaLimjaroenrat #PaetongtarnShinawatra #MoveFoward #PheuThai #protest