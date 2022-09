En images: le tour du monde des stations-services

6/11

This photograph taken on July 23, 2022 in Christiana, South Africa, along the N12 highway, shows an abandoned petrol station. – A vintage pump in the Vietnamese hills; a Madrid petrol station topped with a giant sombrero; a multi-coloured futuristic fuel outlet in Dubai – whatever its form the humble filling stop, emblem of our modern societies, would appear to be running out of road. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)