Le Neptune Memorial Reef, cimetière sous-marin utile à la faune aquatique (en images)
10:31Mise à jour le: 10:31
Des plongeurs équipés de leur bouteille d’air comprimé progressent en palmant, entourés de poissons colorés et d’une raie. Une fois le fond marin atteint, ils tombent nez à nez avec les colonnes et les arcs d’un cimetière pour les amoureux de l’océan, un site qui regorge de vie aquatique.
La construction du « Neptune Memorial Reef », situé à 5 km à l’est de Miami en Floride, a débuté en 2007. Le projet initial était d’installer un récif artificiel en béton qui servirait de refuge à la faune aquatique de la zone. Mais l’espace a finalement évolué pour devenir un mausolée sous-marin.
En recherchant des financements pour le récif, les entrepreneurs ont eu une idée: offrir la possibilité à ceux qui le souhaitent de reposer pour toujours sous l’eau. Pour cela, les cendres des défunts sont mélangées au béton des colonnes et des statues du monument.
Depuis que dans le monde entier des personnes sont à la recherche d’options d’enterrement plus écologiques que les cimetières traditionnels, les cimetières sous-marins ont gagné en popularité. Des projets similaires sont en cours à plusieurs endroits aux Etats-Unis, notamment au large des côtes des États américains du New Jersey ou du Texas.
Quinze ans plus tard, les restes de plus de 1.500 personnes sont conservés au Neptune Memorial Reef et près de 1.500 emplacements ont été réservés. Les prix oscillent entre 7.995 et 29.995 dollars et dépendent de l’endroit mais aussi du support choisi par les clients.
A 12 mètres de profondeur, les plongeurs slaloment entre les colonnes et sous les arcs, passent près de statues de lions, d’étoiles de mer et d’autres animaux.
1/19
A green moray eel at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
4/19
A fish swims by a memorial plaque at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – Divers swim near brightly-colored fish and a stingray as they ride warm currents to the sea floor off Florida’s coast, where an underwater burial site for ocean lovers doubles as a marine sanctuary brimming with aquatic life. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
5/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
6/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
7/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
8/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
9/19
A memorial plaque is placed at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
10/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
11/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
12/19
A memorial plaque is placed at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
13/19
Scuba divers swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
14/19
A fish swims by a memorial plaque at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
15/19
A memorial plaque is placed at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
16/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
17/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
18/19
Scuba divers swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
19/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
1/19
A green moray eel at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
4/19
A fish swims by a memorial plaque at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – Divers swim near brightly-colored fish and a stingray as they ride warm currents to the sea floor off Florida’s coast, where an underwater burial site for ocean lovers doubles as a marine sanctuary brimming with aquatic life. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
5/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
6/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
7/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
8/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
9/19
A memorial plaque is placed at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
10/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
11/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
12/19
A memorial plaque is placed at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
13/19
Scuba divers swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
14/19
A fish swims by a memorial plaque at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
15/19
A memorial plaque is placed at the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
16/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
17/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
18/19
Scuba divers swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
19/19
Fish swim through the man-made Neptune Memorial Reef, 3.25 miles (5.2 kms) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, on May 14, 2022. – The memorial, which opened in 2007, is a columbarium 3.25 miles (5.2 km) off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida, at a depth of 40 feet (12 meters.) The ashes of Chef Julia Child were interred in the reef upon her death in 2004. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
Par cet après-midi ensoleillé, certains plongeurs doivent réparer des pierres tombales en cuivre qui servent à contenir les cendres des personnes. Un autre vérifie des coordonnées géographiques et, en arrivant à l’espace indiqué, colle une plaque funéraire à une poutre en béton avec de la résine époxy.
« Notre devise est de « créer une vie après la vie » », explique le directeur des opérations de Neptune Memorial Reef, Jim Hustler, en insistant sur la dimension environnementale du projet. »Nous voulions construire un récif durable qui remplacerait les récifs qui meurent à travers le monde ».
L’objectif est atteint. Plus de 190 colonies de coraux se sont installées dans cet espace de 4.000 m2 qui accueille également 56 espèces de poissons mais aussi des crabes ou des oursins.
« Toutes les textures, formes, profils et profondeurs sont conçus pour inciter les animaux à venir », explique M. Hustler, dont le projet ne fait que commencer.
Son entreprise a l’autorisation de construire sur quelque 64.000 m2 et a pour objectif d’accueillir les cendres de plus de 250.000 personnes, une fois les travaux terminés.