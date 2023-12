Nature Les leçons d’architecture de Yazd, l’une des villes les plus chaudes du monde

This picture taken on July 3, 2023 shows a view of the wind-catcher ("badir" in Persian) of Dowlat Abad Garden, the world's tallest standing at 33.8 metres, in Iran's central city of Yazd. Tall, chimney-like towers rise from centuries-old adobe houses in Iran's ancient city of Yazd, drawing in a pleasant breeze for residents of one of the hottest cities on earth. The wind-catchers are just one of the engineering marvels inhabitants have developed to adapt to the harsh desert climate in central Iran -- where temperatures reach well over 40 degrees celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in the summer. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)