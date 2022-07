Culinaire La chenille mopane, plus riche en fer que le meilleur des steaks

An attendee holds a mopani worm at the Hostex food Expo in Sandton on June 27, 2022. - A South African start-up entrepreneur is changing the way people view and eat protein- and iron-packed mopane caterpillars. For the past seven months Wendy Vesela has been cooking up a culinary buzz selling iron-packed insects caterpillars known as mopane worms in wafer-like biscuits, energy bars, or as a pizza topping. The 40-year-old chemical engineer found creative ways to serve the spiky black and green caterpillars that some people find gross. She is selling them at home and abroad in trendy packaging as dried whole mopanes, but also as a milled flour that can be substituted for protein powder as well as a savory biscuit and sweet chocolate protein bar. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)