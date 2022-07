Culinaire La salicorne passe du désert à l’assiette

A worker inspects succulent salicornia plants growing on a farm in the desert outside the Gulf emirate of Dubai on April 15, 2022. - From desert farm to fork, the UAE is cultivating salicornia, a plant that grows in saline conditions, preparing for the future of agriculture in its arid climate. Although largely unknown in the Arab Gulf region, which has scarce rainfall, the asparagus-like superfood, has already made its way to the UAE's food industry, with one Emirati frozen foods brand producing a "healthy" option to a traditional burger. Along with chicken, quinoa and kale, the new ingredient is the latest addition to the burger packaging by UAE-based Global Food Industries. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)